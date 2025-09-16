Britische Pfund - US-Dollar GBP - USD
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|USD/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
16.09.2025 14:38:14
U.S. Import Prices Unexpectedly Rise 0.3% In August
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed import prices in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of August.
The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.3 percent in August after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in July.
Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.3 percent in August, matching an upwardly revised increase in July.
Economists had expected export prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.
Inside Fonds
|11.09.25
|Schroders: KI, Energiebedarf und die CO2-Herausforderung
|10.09.25
|Schroders: Schroders Greencoat Infrastructure Lens Q3 2025
|05.09.25
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q3 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/USD
|1.3628
|0.0026
|0.19
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinspolitik im Fokus: SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die grössten Börsen Asiens bewegten sich am Dienstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}