Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’497 -0.9%  SPI 17’212 -1.0%  Dow 45’480 -1.9%  DAX 24’241 -1.5%  Euro 0.9308 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’531 -1.7%  Gold 4’018 1.1%  Bitcoin 90’541 -7.8%  Dollar 0.7993 -0.9%  Öl 62.1 -4.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold zwischen Sicherheit und Spekulation: Wie nachhaltig ist der Höhenflug?
Julius Bär-Aktie: Bankengruppe stellt offenbar bei Degag-Pleite Forderungen von 48 Millionen Euro
Bitcoin entfernt sich deutlich vom Rekordhoch - Anleger reagieren auf Trumps China-Rhetorik
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

10.10.2025 23:13:33

U.S. Govt Has Started To Fire Federal Workers

(RTTNews) - The U.S. government has started to layoff federal employees, the Office of Management and Budget's chief Russell Vought said on the 10th day of the shutdown, which is the first in six years.

In a post on the social media platform X, Vought said, "The RIFs have begun." RIF is an acronym for reduction in force.

President Donald Trump had signaled such a move, which he said was intended to reduce the excess workforce that Democrats had created.

The government went into shutdown on October 1 after congressional leaders failed to reach a consensus over federal funding. The OMB had asked federal agencies to provide RIF plans. The shutdown is set to extend to next week as the Senate is set to meet next only on Tuesday.

A report in the news website POLITICO cited an OMB spokesperson as confirming what the White House budget chief said regarding layoffs and added that the RIFs are substantial. The spokesperson also clarified that these were not furloughs, the report said.

According to POLITICO, the federal agencies affected by mass firings are Interior, Homeland Security, Treasury, Environmental Protection Agency, Commerce, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, and Housing and Urban Development departments.

A White House official blamed the Democrats for the government and the current predicament of federal workers, reports said.

HHS and the education department confirmed that some of their workforce will be affected by the layoffs, CNN reported.

Republican Senator Susan Collins voiced strong opposition to the White House's decision to layoff federal workers. The U.S. has witnessed government shutdowns for brief periods in the past, but permanently laying off federal employees did not happen then. They are usually furloughed during the shutdowns and, reinstated and paid when the blackout is over.

The Congressional Budget Office had estimated that about 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed each day during the shutdown and the total cost of their compensation would be around $400 million.

On September 30, Federal employee unions - AFGE and AFGSCME, jointly filed a lawsuit in a San Francisco district court against the government to prevent layoffs during a shutdown.

The unions asked the court to declare that OMB unlawfully exceeded its statutory authority in ordering the shutdown firings and to invalidate any actions agencies take pursuant to the order.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diginex-Aktie verliert deutlich: Was steckt hinter der Abkühlung?
Idorsia-Aktie bricht ein: Platzierung von mehreren Millionen Aktien
KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Ferrari-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Ferrari setzt wieder stärker auf Verbrenner - E-Auto-Ziel zurückgeschraubt
Nach Trumps Aussagen zu China: SMI & DAX gehen mit deutlichen Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche in Rot -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mit Verlusten
Bundeswehr will wohl Milliardenauftrag vergeben - Das machen die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
OpenAI-Effekt verpufft? AMD-Aktie korrigiert nach unten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 41/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 41/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3353 0.0047
0.35

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}