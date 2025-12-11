Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’886 -0.3%  SPI 17’722 -0.2%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9353 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’704 -0.1%  Gold 4’217 -0.3%  Bitcoin 72’022 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7994 -0.1%  Öl 61.8 -1.2% 
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins wie erwartet um 25 Basispunkte
Munich Re-Aktie fester: Rückversicherer übertrifft Ziele und stellt neue Strategie bis 2030 vor
CKW-Aktie: Energieunternehmen steigert Gewinn deutlich
So reagieren die Aktien von HENSOLDT, RENK, und TKMS auf die Rheinmetall-Expansion
Schneider Electric hebt Umsatzprognose an und startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Turkey Retail Sales Growth Improves Slightly

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth accelerated marginally in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Thursday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 15.0 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 14.9 percent rise in September.

Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, surged 19.5 percent annually in October, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 7.7 percent. Data showed that automotive fuel sales logged an expansion of 7.4 percent.

Sales via mail orders or the internet grew at a faster pace of 5.2 percent versus 4.7 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent, much slower than the 2.4 percent rise seen a month ago. Sales have been rising since April.

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
DAX 40-Titel Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Siemens Energy von vor einem Jahr verdient

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
EUR/TRY 49.8652 0.0484
09:15 Bas: Stabilisierung der Krankenkassenbeiträge auf gutem Weg
09:15 Deutschland-Tourismus erneut auf Rekordkurs
09:15 Aktien Asien: Oracle-Zahlen belasten Technologiewerte
09:13 Munich Re will Kosten um 600 Millionen Euro senken - Kein Jobabbau geplant
09:12 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Oracle brechen ein - KI-Bedenken zurück - SAP schwach
09:09 POLITIK: Koalitionsbeschlüsse zu Infrastruktur und Altersvorsorge
09:06 WDH/Oracle enttäuscht trotz hohen Wachstums im KI-Geschäft - Aktie unter Druck
09:05 Euro steigt zum Dollar leicht - die Gründe
08:53 Deutschland: Bildungsausgaben steigen auf 198 Milliarden Euro
08:45 Minister: Ausweis auf dem Handy ab 2. Januar 2027