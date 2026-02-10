Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 -0.1%  SPI 18’691 0.0%  Dow 50’261 0.3%  DAX 24’988 -0.1%  Euro 0.9134 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’047 -0.2%  Gold 5’007 -1.0%  Bitcoin 53’457 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7678 0.2%  Öl 68.7 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Cybertruck gilt als grösster Elektroauto-Flop 2025
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp nucera präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: TotalEnergies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Robinhood präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
10.02.2026 19:09:35

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.518 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.609 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
XRP Kurs Prognose: Analysten sehen massives Potenzial – doch Wale rotieren in neuen Bitcoin-Sektor
DroneShield-Aktie stark: Neuer COO ernannt
Palantir-Aktie uneinheitlich: Michael Burry warnt offenbar vor möglichem Kurssturz
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung für Herbizid Stryax
Ausblick: Siemens Energy vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Spotify-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:05 Commerzbank legt Details zur Bilanz 2025 vor
18:59 ROUNDUP: Deutschland überholt USA bei Spitzenposten in Nato
18:57 ROUNDUP: Crews der Lufthansa gehen am Donnerstag in den Streik
18:57 ROUNDUP 2: Tui will wieder stärker ins Massengeschäft - Kunden buchen später
18:48 Rolf Benz kehrt in deutsche Hände zurück
18:36 Crews der Lufthansa streiken am Donnerstag
18:29 Lawrow: Wir holen den Süden der Ukraine heim nach Russland
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handelstag
18:21 Was die EU-Kommission gegen Online-Mobbing tun will
18:20 US-Anleihen: Kursgewinne - Schwache Einzelhandelsumsätze