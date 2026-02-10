|
10.02.2026 19:09:35
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.518 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.609 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesslich unter 25.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex kämpfte um die 25'000-Punkte-Marke. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Dienstag höher.