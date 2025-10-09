Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.10.2025 19:29:20

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.734 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.651 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted modestly above average demand, while this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted below average demand.

