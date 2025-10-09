|
09.10.2025 19:29:20
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.734 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.651 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted modestly above average demand, while this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted below average demand.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX nach Rekordjagd letztlich minimal höher-- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien: Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Handelsverlauf leichte Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren unterdessen neue Rekorde zu sehen. Die Wall Street bewegt sich leicht nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}