17.10.2025 12:40:08

Portugal Producer Prices Fall 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer prices declined for the ninth straight month in September, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 3.7 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 4.3 percent decrease in the previous month. Prices have been falling since January.

Prices for energy alone fell 6.8 percent from last year, and those for intermediate goods dropped by 4.6 percent. Similarly, prices for consumer goods slid 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, the only increase was seen in the capital goods division, which grew at a stable pace of 1.9 percent.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices decreased by 3.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent, following a 0.6 percent fall in August.

