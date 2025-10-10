Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
10.10.2025 16:57:21
Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In August
(RTTNews) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in August from a year ago, as exports grew amid a fall in imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 230.0 million in August from EUR 296.0 million in the corresponding month last year. In July, the shortfall was EUR 514.2 million.
As compared to last year, exports rose 2.5 percent, while imports dropped by 1.6 percent.
Exports of mineral products surged 20.8 percent annually in August, and those of vehicles and associated transport equipment were 22.6 percent higher.
On a monthly basis, exports grew 2.1 percent, while imports plunged by 12.5 percent.
