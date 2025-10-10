Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.10.2025 16:57:21

Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In August

(RTTNews) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in August from a year ago, as exports grew amid a fall in imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 230.0 million in August from EUR 296.0 million in the corresponding month last year. In July, the shortfall was EUR 514.2 million.

As compared to last year, exports rose 2.5 percent, while imports dropped by 1.6 percent.

Exports of mineral products surged 20.8 percent annually in August, and those of vehicles and associated transport equipment were 22.6 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, exports grew 2.1 percent, while imports plunged by 12.5 percent.

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
