Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
September 2025: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Siemens Energy-Aktie
Mankos in der Bewerbung: Der richtige Umgang mit Fehlern und Schwächen
Milliardendeal zwischen Oracle und OpenAI sorgt für Euphorie und Skepsis
Rohstoffe im September 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Zwei Buffett-Titel mit Marktchancen - Diese Qualitätsaktien könnten Outperformer werden
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

03.10.2025 07:26:24

Japan Service Sector Strengthens In September

(RTTNews) - Japan's service sector activity strengthened in September as there were steep increases in both business activity and new orders, final purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The final services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.3 in September from 53.1 in August. A score above 50 indicates expansion. The flash reading was 53.0.

The rate of growth in the service sector was the second-steepest since February. The upturn extended the current sequence of expansion to six months.

However, the overall private sector output expanded at the slowest pace in four months due to a sharp drop in factory output. At 51.3 in September, the composite output index slipped from a six-month high of 52.0 in August and remained above the initial estimate of 51.1.

"The survey data also suggest that growth is being largely driven by stronger domestic demand, as both manufacturers and services companies noted further falls in new export business," S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Associate Director Annabel Fiddes said.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche Aktie News: Roche am Donnerstagnachmittag freundlich
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE gewinnt am Vormittag an Fahrt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS-Fonds von First-Brands-Insolvenz betroffen
3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So schätzen Analysten die RWE-Aktie ein
September 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT am Mittag in Grün

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 198.4188 0.5211
0.26

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}