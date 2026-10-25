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25.10.2026 23:02:19

Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see August results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The leading index is expected to add 0.4 percent on month, slowing from 1.5 percent in July. The coincident is tipped to fall 1.9 percent after rising 1.7 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will release September data for industrial production; in August, production was down 0.5 percent on month and up 15.4 percent on year.

Thailand will sometime this week provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 31.3 percent on year, up from 25.1 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 17.9 percent, easing from 24.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit id pegged at $1.800 billion following the $.480 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in New Zealand (Labor Day) and Taiwan (Restoration Day) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.

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