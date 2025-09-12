Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|JPY/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
12.09.2025 09:24:44
Japan Industrial Output Falls Less Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan industrial production declined less than initially estimated in July, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.
Industrial production dropped 1.2 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 2.1 percent recovery in June. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a decrease of 1.6 percent.
Shipments fell 2.1 percent over the month, while inventories logged an increase of 0.9 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio rose slightly by 0.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 0.4 percent versus a 4.4 percent growth in the prior month.
Further, data showed that capacity utilization dropped 1.1 percent, following a 1.8 percent fall a month ago.
Inside Fonds
|10.09.25
|Schroders: Schroders Greencoat Infrastructure Lens Q3 2025
|05.09.25
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q3 2025
|04.09.25
|Schroders: Transportwesen: ein Sektor in Bewegung
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/JPY
|199.9539
|0.1276
|0.06
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich die Anleger am Freitag zurück, wohingegen sie in Deutchland in Kauflaune sind. An den größten Börsen in Asien geht es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}