Airesis-Aktie: Beteiligungsgesellschaft muss keinen Halbjahresbericht mehr vorlegen
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Mega-Schnäppchen - Zweiter Prime Day verspricht Black-Friday-Preise
Electronic Arts-Aktie gesucht: Investoren wollen die Spielefirma übernehmen
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. im Fokus: Analysten sehen teils deutliche Überbewertung
Buffett-Investment vor Milliarden-Deal: Occidental Petroleum will Sparte abstossen
30.09.2025 02:12:43

Japan Industrial Output -1.2% On Month, -1.3% On Year In August

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 1.2 percent drop in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production slumped 1.3 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were up 0.5 percent on month and down 1.1 percent on year, while inventories fell 1.0 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year. The inventory ratio rose 2.5 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.

According to the METI's forecast, industrial production is expected to jump 4.1 percent in September and 1.2 percent in October.

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
