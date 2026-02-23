Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Rüstungsaktien im Rückwärtsgang: Was Anleger zu Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS wissen sollten
Umbruch an den Aktienmärkten? Ray Dalio warnt vor Chaos an den Börsen
Bayer-Aktie im Blick: Neuer US-Vergleich und Trump-Dekret sorgen für Spannung
Novo Nordisk-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Abnehmmittel Cagrisema enttäuscht in Studie
HELLA-Aktie gesucht: 2026 weniger Umsatz und Marge erwartet
23.02.2026 11:58:13

Italy Inflation Eases As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest since late 2024 in January, final data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Monday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on February 4. This was the lowest level recorded since October 2024.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also softened to 1.0 percent in January, as estimated, from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

Goods prices registered an annual fall of 0.2 percent, while services prices increased 2.5 percent. The gap between the services and goods sectors was equal to +2.7 percentage points.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent, in line with estimate. Meanwhile harmonized prices dropped 1.0 percent, due to the start of the winter sales of clothing and footwear. The HICP rate also matched estimate.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm George Soros im Depot vor
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Umbruch an den Aktienmärkten? Ray Dalio warnt vor Chaos an den Börsen
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 8: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Rüstungsaktien im Rückwärtsgang: Was Anleger zu Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS wissen sollten
Novo Nordisk-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Abnehmmittel Cagrisema enttäuscht in Studie
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
Zoll-Chaos: SMI stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel

KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 8: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
12:17 ROUNDUP: Novo Nordisk enttäuscht mit Studie zu Abnehmmittel - Aktie fällt
12:08 DJV: Außenminister muss türkischen Botschafter einbestellen
12:08 US-Zollbehörde stoppt ab Dienstag bestimmte Zollerhebung
12:07 Aktien Frankfurt: Neue US-Zollunsicherheit sorgt für Verluste
11:56 ROUNDUP: Proteste an iranischen Universitäten halten an
11:55 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kursrutsch bei Novo Nordisk wegen Studiendaten zu Abnehmmittel
11:54 Ungarn vor EU-Treffen zu Ukraine: Veto gegen alles
11:54 Aurubis-Aktie reitet die Kupfer-Welle zu neuen Rekorden
11:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Danone auf 'Buy' - Ziel 95 Euro
11:41 Fünfte Tarifrunde bei der Deutschen Bahn angelaufen