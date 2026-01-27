Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’213 0.5%  SPI 18’284 0.5%  Dow 49’412 0.6%  DAX 24’976 0.2%  Euro 0.9225 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’970 0.2%  Gold 5’082 1.4%  Bitcoin 68’594 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7782 0.1%  Öl 65.2 -0.8% 
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schwächer: Kooperation mit Mitsubishi Electric für Stromnetz-Apps
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie erhält von Barclays Capital Bewertung: Equal Weight
Buy-Note für Richemont-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Jefferies & Company Inc.
QIAGEN-Aktie in Rot: Mark Stevenson folgt auf Ross Levine
Meier Tobler-Aktie tiefer: Stabile Dividende trotz Gewinnrückgang
27.01.2026 09:34:21

Denmark Retail Sales Fall 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales logged a renewed decline in December, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales dropped 1.2 percent monthly in December, reversing a 1.7 percent increase in November. Moreover, this was the first decline in six months.

Sales of food and other groceries contracted 0.9 percent over the month, and clothing sales were 3.9 percent lower. Similarly, demand for consumer goods fell 1.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 3.3 percent from 4.9 percent.

Total retail sales for the fourth quarter were 1.9 percent higher than in the previous three-month period, the agency said.

