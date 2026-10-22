Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In October

(RTTNews) - Households in Denmark remained more pessimistic in October, and the confidence level fell to the lowest in five months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index weakened to -17.2 in October from -13.7 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest score since May.

Among components, the opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year turned more negative, with the respective index falling to -5.9 from -3.7 in September.

Similarly, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months weakened in October, and the respective index decreased to -26.1 from -19.2. The index measuring past general economic conditions in Denmark also worsened to -27.8 from -22.5.

Consumers expect prices to increase at almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.