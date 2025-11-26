Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’806 0.3%  SPI 17’581 0.2%  Dow 47’112 1.4%  DAX 23’500 0.2%  Euro 0.9331 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’597 0.4%  Gold 4’164 0.8%  Bitcoin 69’994 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8061 -0.1%  Öl 62.4 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Aroundtown-Aktie nimmt trotzdem ab: Immobilienkonzern kehrt dank Bewertungsgewinnen in die Gewinnzone zurück
Aktien von Swisscom und Sunrise uneins: Schweizer Netztest setzt neue Massstäbe
Straumann-Aktie tiefer: Analysten uneins über neue Ziele für 2030
u-blox-Aktie kaum bewegt: Advent schliesst Übernahme erfolgreich ab
GKB-Aktie tiefer: Hess ab 2026 Teil des Bankrats
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

26.11.2025 10:43:34

Austria Manufacturing Activity Returns To Growth

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in more than three years in November, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The UniCredit Bank manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in November from 48.8 in October. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

New orders increased for the first time since April 2022 along with an accelerated growth in production. Meanwhile, purchasing activity, backlogs and employment continued to fall.

On price front, the survey showed that input prices continued to increase for the fifth month in a row in November. Meanwhile, factory gate charges dropped for a seventh consecutive month.

Austrian manufacturers were confident of production levels rising over the forthcoming year. However, expectations weakened slightly from October's 44-month high.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag tiefrot
NIO-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla-Konkurrent reduziert Verlust - Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
Alibaba-Aktie gibt nach: Ergebnis rückläufig, aber Umsatz wächst
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Unternehmen meldet Millionen-Auftrag aus Europa
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie erholt sich trotz Alzheimer-Flop - neuer Abnehm-Wirkstoff überzeugt in Studie
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Nachmittag im Ausverkauf
Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell
Novartis-Aktie steigt: US-Zulassung für neuartige SMA-Behandlung Itvisma erhalten - Stellenabbau voraus

Top-Rankings

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1382 0.0000
0.00

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:11 Studie: Sieben Prozent der ab 66-Jährigen arbeiten weiter
11:08 Australien: Klage gegen Social-Media-Verbot für Jugendliche
11:08 Russland-Geld für Kiew: Kommission bereit für nächste Stufe
11:05 ROUNDUP: Jeder dritte Erwachsene fühlt sich häufig gestresst
11:05 'Chatkontrolle': EU-Staaten für Freiwilligkeit statt Pflicht
11:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Aroundtown auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 2,10 Euro
11:01 ROUNDUP: Umfragen uneins zu Aussichten am Arbeitsmarkt in Deutschland
10:54 SPD-Fraktionschef in Generaldebatte: 'Können Großes bewirken'
10:51 Grünen-Fraktionschefin: Merz stößt viele Menschen vor den Kopf
10:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Nvidia auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 275 Dollar