26.11.2025 10:43:34
Austria Manufacturing Activity Returns To Growth
(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in more than three years in November, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.
The UniCredit Bank manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in November from 48.8 in October. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.
New orders increased for the first time since April 2022 along with an accelerated growth in production. Meanwhile, purchasing activity, backlogs and employment continued to fall.
On price front, the survey showed that input prices continued to increase for the fifth month in a row in November. Meanwhile, factory gate charges dropped for a seventh consecutive month.
Austrian manufacturers were confident of production levels rising over the forthcoming year. However, expectations weakened slightly from October's 44-month high.
