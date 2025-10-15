|
16.10.2025 00:04:03
Australia Unemployment Data On Tap For Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent, with the addition of 20,000 jobs following the loss of 5,400 jobs in August. The participation rate is seen steady at 66.8 percent.
Japan will see August numbers for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year following the 4.6 percent monthly decline and the 4.9 percent yearly gain.
