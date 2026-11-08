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08.11.2026 23:33:57

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release September figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Approvals are expected to rise 5.1 percent on month and fall 0.8 percent on year after sinking 6.1 percent on month and jumping 10.3 percent on year in August.

China will see October results for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are expected to add 0.8 percent on year, easing from 0.9 percent in September. Producer prices are tipped to climb an annual 5.4 percent, up from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

Japan will provide preliminary September results for its leading and coincident indexes; in August, they were up 0.4 percent and down 1.8 percent on month, respectively.

Taiwan will release October data for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 51.7 percent on year and exports jumped 60.9 percent for a trade surplus of $23.63 billion.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Monday for Deepavali and will re-open on Tuesday.

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