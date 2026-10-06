US Crude Inventories Slide

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 2.09 million barrels in the week ending Oct 2. In the week prior, US crude oil inventories grew by 1.019 million barrels. Commercial crude oil inventories excluding the SPR have lost more than 38 million barrels over the last 25 weeks, but US crude inventories are up nearly 13 million for the year, according to API data, kept in check in part thanks to draws from the SPR. For the week ending October 2, another 800,000 barrels left the SPR to…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com