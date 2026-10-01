Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’642 -1.4%  SPI 19’360 -1.3%  Dow 50’778 -0.3%  DAX 25’002 -0.8%  Euro 0.9385 -0.9%  EStoxx50 6’188 -1.3%  Gold 4’170 0.3%  Bitcoin 69’947 0.2%  Dollar 0.8318 -0.5%  Öl 100.9 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Micron-Aktie nach Zahlen im Fokus: Umsatz und Gewinn über den Prognosen
Aktien von Meta, Amazon & Co.: Experte rechnet mit Investitionen bis zu eine Billion US-Dollar in KI-Infrastruktur
UBS-Aktie leichter: Investor Artisan Partners fordert Bank-Wegzug aus der Schweiz
Mega-Fusion voraus? Warum Dan Ives die Aktien von SpaceX und Tesla vereint sieht
S&P 500-Wert PayPal-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in PayPal von vor 5 Jahren angefallen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

01.10.2026 02:00:00

Iran’s Disappearing Oil Is Becoming Everyone’s Problem

Ölpreis (WTI)
91.78 USD 1.5%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Iranian oil is disappearing from the market just as its biggest buyer returns for more. China’s recovering crude demand is colliding with the loss of a supplier that sustained its independent refiners through the crisis, forcing them to compete for increasingly expensive alternatives. The consequences reach beyond China: every replacement barrel tightens supplies for other buyers, while Tehran faces a growing incentive to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, which is now carrying an unexpectedly strong 13 million barrels a day (just 5 million below…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Micron Technology Aktie News: Micron Technology verteuert sich am Abend
UBS-Aktie leichter: Investor Artisan Partners fordert Bank-Wegzug aus der Schweiz
Führungswechsel bei Rieter - Lippuner wird neuer CEO - Aktie im Plus
Partners Group-Aktie springt an: EU-Kommission genehmigt Übernahme von AVK
Micron Technology Profit Climbs In Q4
Santhera-Aktie steigt: Umsatz mehr als verdoppelt – Verlust deutlich reduziert
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.