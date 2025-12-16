Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’057 0.2%  SPI 17’920 0.0%  Dow 48’119 -0.6%  DAX 24’077 -0.6%  Euro 0.9342 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.6%  Gold 4’313 0.2%  Bitcoin 69’596 1.2%  Dollar 0.7941 -0.2%  Öl 58.9 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Ausblick: Micron Technology gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt: Tesla peilt komplette Batteriefertigung in Deutschland an
u-blox-Aktie verschwindet: Dekotierung der Namenaktien genehmigt - Datum folgt später
Suche...
16.12.2025 20:39:32

Crude Oil Plummets To Lowest Levels Since Early 2021

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Extending the steep drop seen in the previous session, crude oil prices are plummeting during trading on Tuesday, hitting their lowest levels since early 2021.

Crude for January delivery last seen trading at $55.25 a barrel, down $1.57 or 2.8 percent after tumbling $0.62 or 1.1 percent on Monday.

The continued slump by the price of crude oil came amid lingering oversupply concerns along with worries a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal could lead to increased supply.

Optimism over Ukraine peace talks prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed fresh progress in peace talks.

Following talks between European leaders and U.S. officials, Trump said "we're closer now than we have been ever" to a Ukraine peace deal.

The U.S. President also said he spoke at length with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that the talks were very good.

Under a U.S.-led peace deal, Ukraine would get security guarantees similar to those afforded NATO members, White House officials reportedly said.

Russia is open to Ukraine joining the European Union, but issues around territory remain, it was said.

A potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal could pave the way for the unwinding of Western sanctions against Moscow's energy trade and add to concerns over excess supply in the market.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 11’379.14 10’853.47
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’513.50 3’364.88
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’542.68 3’399.04
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 668.49 634.93
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 27’942.36 27’158.61
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 285.69 186.64
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 59.89 51.02
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 1’863.20 1’598.45

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Neuer Europa-Grossauftrag beflügelt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Murat Küplemez, buy
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet
Elon Musk äussert Aktienfavoriten: Warum der Tesla-Chef auf Alphabet und NVIDIA im KI-Wettlauf setzt
Tilray- und Canopy Growth-Aktien im Blick: Erwartete US-Regulierungsänderungen treiben Cannabis-Titel nur zeitweise
Wichtige US-Daten im Fokus: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX fährt schlussendlich Verluste ein -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Tesla-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch: Autonomes Fahren und Robotik treiben den Kurs

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:12 ROUNDUP 3: Merz lässt deutsche Beteiligung an Ukraine-Truppe offen
21:11 Trump kündigt Rede an die Nation an
20:48 Devisen: Euro im US-Handel auf Berg- und Talfahrt nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht
20:28 US-Angriff auf Überlebende: Hegseth lehnt Freigabe von Video ab
20:26 Kiew: Partner gaben fünf Milliarden US-Dollar für ukrainische Waffen
20:01 Aktien New York: Verluste - Ernüchterung über kurzfristig weitere Zinssenkungen
19:41 Merz: Einigungschance zu russischem Vermögen bei 'fifty-fifty'
19:16 Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen: EU will Prävention verstärken
19:02 ROUNDUP/Wegen Ukraine: Ungarn blockiert Erklärung zu EU-Erweiterung
18:50 Nach 35 Jahren: Flieger aus Europa wieder in Bagdad gelandet