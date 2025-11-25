Zscaler Aktie 40562757 / US98980G1022
25.11.2025 22:32:05
Zscaler Q1 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), on Tuesday, reported a first-quarter net loss of $11.6 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.1 million or $0.08 per share last year.
Adjusted net income for the quarter was $159.5 million or $0.96 per share, compared to $124.3 million or $0.77 per share last year.
Revenue for the quarter increased 26% to $788.11 million from $627.96 million.
Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $797 million to $799 million and adjusted income per share of about $0.89 to $0.90.
For the full year of fiscal 2026, the company expect revenue of approximately $3.282 billion to $3.301 billion and adjusted net income per share of $3.78 to $3.82.
