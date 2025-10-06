Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’552 0.4%  SPI 17’277 0.4%  Dow 46’758 0.5%  DAX 24’426 0.2%  Euro 0.9319 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’640 -0.2%  Gold 3’932 1.2%  Bitcoin 99’313 0.9%  Dollar 0.7968 0.0%  Öl 65.2 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Erfolgsmeldung für AstraZeneca und Daiichi Sankyo - Aktie steigt
Beteiligungsaufstockung durch EssilorLuxottica treibt Nikon-Aktie nach oben
US-Investitionen treiben Stellantis-Aktie nach oben: Offenbar 10 Milliarden USD vorgesehen
Daimler Truck plant wohl Lieferung von 1'000 Militär-Lkw an Ukraine - Aktie fällt
Saint-Gobain plant mittelfristiges Wachstum - Aktie leichter
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
06.10.2025 14:58:00

U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength On AMD, OpenAI Deal

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen during last Friday's session, stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

Technology stocks may help lead an early advance, as reflected by the 0.9 percent jump being shown by the Nasdaq 100 futures.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are soaring by 35.7 percent in pre-market trading after the chipmaker announced a 6 gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs.

As part of the agreement, AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock, structured to vest as specific milestones are achieved.

Optimism about a wave of merger and acquisition activity may also generate early buying interest after Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) agreed to acquire fellow regional bank Comerica (CMA) in an all-stock transaction valued at $10.9 billion.

Shares of Comerica are surging by 14.1 percent in pre-market trading following news of the deal, with stockholders set to receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each Comerica share, representing $82.88 per share as of Fifth Third's closing price on Friday.

Meanwhile, traders continue to shrug off concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing government shutdown, which enters its sixth day amid little signs of progress toward a deal on a temporary spending bill.

After moving mostly higher over the past few sessions, stocks saw further upside in early trading on Friday but gave back ground over the course of the day. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session before eventually closing mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 63.54 points or 0.3 percent to 22,780.51, the S&P 500 crept up 0.44 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,715.79 and the Dow climbed 238.56 points or 0.5 percent to 46,758.28.

Despite the mixed performance on the day, the major averages posted strong gains for the week. The Nasdaq shot up by 1.3 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 both jumped by 1.1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with several markets closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 4.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.71 to $61.59 a barrel after falling $0.40 to $60.88 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after jumping $40.80 to $3,908.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $45.90 to $3,954.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.90 yen versus the 147.44 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1683 compared to last Friday's $1.1613.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden, Wachstum oder ETFs | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Dividenden, Wachstum oder ETFs

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview mit Kelvin Jörn alias Aktienfreunde, Patrick Kirchberger alias Dividente und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss sprechen wir über den Vergleich von Dividenden- und Wachstumsaktien mit ETFs.

💡 Was sind die Vor- und Nachteile der verschiedenen Strategien?
💡 Welche Risiken gibt es dabei zu beachten?
💡 Welche Psychologischen Aspekte sind beim Investieren relevant?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Dividenden, Wachstum oder ETFs | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

09:45 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 nach Takaichi-Wahl im Rallymodus
09:36 Logo WHS DAX, Dow, Bitcoin, Gold und Aktien im Fokus: Interaktiver Marktausblick heute um 10:30 Uhr
09:10 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
06:30 Dividenden, Wachstum oder ETFs | Börsentag Zürich 2025
06:25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Leichter nach dem Rekordhoch
02.10.25 Oracle vom Cloudgeschäft beflügelt
02.10.25 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’056.67 19.29 UBSIIU
Short 13’318.17 13.78 3OUBSU
Short 13’828.58 8.77 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’551.63 06.10.2025 14:54:05
Long 12’011.46 19.59 SZEBLU
Long 11’710.13 13.27 SWFBJU
Long 11’248.74 8.96 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neue Rekorde in Sicht? Rheinmetall-, RENK- und HENSOLDT-Aktien im Anlegerfokus
Deutsche Bank wird für Goldpreis 2026 optimistischer
Globale Schuldenkrise: So schätzt Ray Dalio die Rolle von Gold und Krypto ein
Neues Allzeithoch: DroneShield-Aktie setzt Rally mit starkem Kurssprung fort
Plug Power-Aktie schiesst nach Analysten-Upgrade hoch - Ballard Power und NEL profitieren mit
Daimler Truck plant wohl Lieferung von 1'000 Militär-Lkw an Ukraine - Aktie fällt
SMI fester -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street positiv erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich, Rekord in Japan
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}