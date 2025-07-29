|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
29.07.2025 09:00:12
Trend Micro and Google Cloud Deepen Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Cybersecurity and Sovereign Cloud Solutions
|
Advancing proactive security across cloud environments, and fighting online scams with AIHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Google Cloud. The partnership brings together deep cybersecurity expertise and leading cloud innovation to secure the connected world through a multi-cloud, AI-first environment, supporting sovereignty requirements, enhancing consumer and enterprise protection, and building digital trust at scale.
Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud Asia Pacific: "Our long-time partnership with Trend Micro underscores our shared commitment to enterprise-grade security. By seamlessly extending Google Cloud's native security with Trend Micro's specialized defenses, we empower organizations to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. This enables them to innovate securely and scale confidently in a dynamic AI era."
Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro: "Among hyperscalers, we've seen Google Cloud accelerate as the most in tune with real-world demands, standing out not only for its cloud infrastructure but also for its leadership across AI, data analytics and multiple other domains. Google Cloud's hybrid and multi-cloud approach—seamlessly supporting both public and private cloud models—reflects the growing enterprise demand for flexibility."
Trend and Google Cloud are introducing key innovations addressing real-world demands, including:
To read more on Trend and Google, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_hk/partners/alliance-partners/explore-alliance-partners/google-cloud.html
Hashtag: #trendmicro, #trendvisionone, #visionone, #cybersecurity, #trendcybert, googlecloudron,#cybertron
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com
News Source: Trend Micro
29/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
