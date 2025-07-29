Trend Micro and Google Cloud Deepen Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Cybersecurity and Sovereign Cloud Solutions



Advancing proactive security across cloud environments, and fighting online scams with AI

Delivering Enterprise AI Security with Google Cloud : Trend Vision One TM Sovereign and Private Cloud has been certified for Google Cloud Assured Workloads . Trend provides enterprises with the flexibility to secure critical workloads on Google Cloud's public, hybrid, and even air-gapped on-premise cloud environments. This provides enterprises with the flexibility to secure critical workloads while maintaining control over their most sensitive data. Critically, this also enables organizations in highly regulated and emerging markets to optimize security, compliance, and data sovereignty needs while accelerating their digital transformation.

: . Trend provides enterprises with the flexibility to secure critical workloads on Google Cloud's public, hybrid, and even cloud environments. This provides enterprises with the flexibility to secure critical workloads while maintaining control over their most sensitive data. Critically, this also enables organizations in highly regulated and emerging markets to optimize security, compliance, and data sovereignty needs while accelerating their digital transformation. Access via the Google Cloud Marketplace : Trend solutions including Trend Vision One and Trend Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprises to streamline deployment and management in cloud environments.

: Trend solutions including Trend Vision One and Trend Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprises to streamline deployment and management in cloud environments. Continued expansion on the Google Workspace Marketplace : To date, Trend has seen over 4 million downloads of Trend Micro Cloud App Security on the Google Workspace Marketplace for enterprise-wide deployments.

: To date, Trend has seen over 4 million downloads of on the Google Workspace Marketplace for enterprise-wide deployments. Fighting online scams with AI: Trend is working with Google Cloud to pursue areas of collaboration to protect millions of consumers from the $1 trillion+ losses to online scams, as evidenced by Trend Micro ScamCheck . ScamCheck is the first anti-scam app of its kind, and it now utilizes Gemini models through Vertex AI for some of its most innovative capabilities. This includes the ability to verify images and SMS content that scammers may be using to target users.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Google Cloud. The partnership brings together deep cybersecurity expertise and leading cloud innovation to secure the connected world through a multi-cloud, AI-first environment, supporting sovereignty requirements, enhancing consumer and enterprise protection, and building digital trust at scale."Our long-time partnership with Trend Micro underscores our shared commitment to enterprise-grade security. By seamlessly extending Google Cloud's native security with Trend Micro's specialized defenses, we empower organizations to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. This enables them to innovate securely and scale confidently in a dynamic AI era.""Among hyperscalers, we've seen Google Cloud accelerate as the most in tune with real-world demands, standing out not only for its cloud infrastructure but also for its leadership across AI, data analytics and multiple other domains. Google Cloud's hybrid and multi-cloud approach—seamlessly supporting both public and private cloud models—reflects the growing enterprise demand for flexibility."Trend and Google Cloud are introducing key innovations addressing real-world demands, including:Hashtag: #trendmicro, #trendvisionone, #visionone, #cybersecurity, #trendcybert, googlecloudron,#cybertron

