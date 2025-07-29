Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.07.2025 09:00:12

Trend Micro and Google Cloud Deepen Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Cybersecurity and Sovereign Cloud Solutions

Trend Micro
53.85 EUR 1.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 29/07/2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Advancing proactive security across cloud environments, and fighting online scams with AI

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Google Cloud. The partnership brings together deep cybersecurity expertise and leading cloud innovation to secure the connected world through a multi-cloud, AI-first environment, supporting sovereignty requirements, enhancing consumer and enterprise protection, and building digital trust at scale.

Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud Asia Pacific: "Our long-time partnership with Trend Micro underscores our shared commitment to enterprise-grade security. By seamlessly extending Google Cloud's native security with Trend Micro's specialized defenses, we empower organizations to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. This enables them to innovate securely and scale confidently in a dynamic AI era."

Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro: "Among hyperscalers, we've seen Google Cloud accelerate as the most in tune with real-world demands, standing out not only for its cloud infrastructure but also for its leadership across AI, data analytics and multiple other domains. Google Cloud's hybrid and multi-cloud approach—seamlessly supporting both public and private cloud models—reflects the growing enterprise demand for flexibility."

Trend and Google Cloud are introducing key innovations addressing real-world demands, including:

  • Delivering Enterprise AI Security with Google Cloud: Trend Vision OneTM Sovereign and Private Cloud has been certified for Google Cloud Assured Workloads. Trend provides enterprises with the flexibility to secure critical workloads on Google Cloud's public, hybrid, and even air-gapped on-premise cloud environments. This provides enterprises with the flexibility to secure critical workloads while maintaining control over their most sensitive data. Critically, this also enables organizations in highly regulated and emerging markets to optimize security, compliance, and data sovereignty needs while accelerating their digital transformation.
  • Access via the Google Cloud Marketplace: Trend solutions including Trend Vision One and Trend Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprises to streamline deployment and management in cloud environments.
  • Continued expansion on the Google Workspace Marketplace: To date, Trend has seen over 4 million downloads of Trend Micro Cloud App Security on the Google Workspace Marketplace for enterprise-wide deployments.
  • Fighting online scams with AI: Trend is working with Google Cloud to pursue areas of collaboration to protect millions of consumers from the $1 trillion+ losses to online scams, as evidenced by Trend Micro ScamCheck. ScamCheck is the first anti-scam app of its kind, and it now utilizes Gemini models through Vertex AI for some of its most innovative capabilities. This includes the ability to verify images and SMS content that scammers may be using to target users.

To read more on Trend and Google, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_hk/partners/alliance-partners/explore-alliance-partners/google-cloud.html

Hashtag: #trendmicro, #trendvisionone, #visionone, #cybersecurity, #trendcybert, googlecloudron,#cybertron

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com

225647
News Source: Trend Micro

29/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

