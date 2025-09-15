Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’144 -0.4%  SPI 16’887 -0.3%  Dow 45’891 0.1%  DAX 23’749 0.2%  Euro 0.9346 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’440 0.9%  Gold 3’681 1.1%  Bitcoin 91’578 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7944 -0.3%  Öl 67.5 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alphabet-Aktie dennoch höher: Penske Media verklagt Google wegen KI in Suchmaschine
Apple-Aktie trotzt Keynote-Kritik: Analysten zeigen sich ernüchtert
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Software in Deutschland bereits im Einsatz - Justizministerin fordert gesetzliche Grundlage
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
15.09.2025 21:23:56

Treasuries Regain Ground Following Last Friday's Pullback

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Monday, regaining ground following the notable pullback seen during last Friday's session.

Bond prices moved higher early in the session and remained in positive territory throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.7 basis points to 4.034 percent.

The ten-year yield partly offset the 5.0 basis point jump seen in the previous session but remains above the five-month closing low set last Thursday.

The rebound by treasuries came as traders continued to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With recent data showing relatively subdued inflation and a weakening labor market, the Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by at least a quarter point.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 96.0 percent chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points and a slim 4.0 percent chance of a half-point rate cut.

Traders are likely to pay close attention to the Fed's accompanying statement as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments for clues about the likelihood of further rate cuts.

Currently, the Fed is widely expected to lower rates by another 25 basis points at both its October and December meetings, although Powell is likely to say future rate cuts will depend on incoming economic data.

While trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on retail sales, industrial production and import and export prices, activity is likely to be somewhat subdued ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.

In einem exklusiven Gespräch gibt Karsten-Dirk Steffens, CEO Schweiz von Aberdeen Investments, Einblicke in seine persönliche Motivation, die Entwicklung des Unternehmens in der Schweiz sowie die wichtigsten Trends für institutionelle und private Anleger.

Themen des Interviews:

– 15 Jahre Aberdeen Investments in der Schweiz – Rückblick und Zukunft
– Unterschiede zwischen institutionellen Kunden und internationalen Investoren
– Aktuelle Schwerpunkte bei Pensionskassen und Versicherungen (u. a. Aktienallokation)
– Nachhaltigkeit & ESG – Renaissance für Privatanleger vs. klare Standards bei Pensionskassen
– Alternative Anlagen: Private Markets, Infrastruktur, Private Debt
– Demokratisierung von Private Markets
– Chancen durch Digitalisierung, Blockchain und Tokenisierung

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

19:00 Logo WHS Adobe liefert ab – neue KI-Produkte als Gamechanger für die Aktie?
13:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Nach der Sitzung ist vor der Sitzung
09:21 Marktüberblick: Hannover Rück gesucht
09:13 Gesundheitssektor belastet
12.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12.09.25 Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall
11.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
11.09.25 Halbe Kraft voraus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’680.37 19.68 ISSMNU
Short 12’957.14 13.56 B1LSOU
Short 13’438.91 8.81 B6CSKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’144.32 15.09.2025 17:31:41
Long 11’638.76 18.35 S7MBDU
Long 11’412.17 13.71 BK5S8U
Long 10’915.15 8.84 BPOSGU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Sorge wegen NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. - Deutsche Bank-Experten warnen vor Blasenrisiko am US-Aktienmarkt
Commerzbank-Aktie steigt: Steckt die UniCredit-Drohung dahinter?
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Rheinmetall-Aktie
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Rheinmetall-Analyse: So bewertet Warburg Research die Rheinmetall-Aktie
Zinspolitik im Fokus: Wall Street in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas fester -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Vorschriften in Texas zwingt Tesla zu Kurswechsel beim Robotaxi
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE gibt am Montagvormittag nach

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}