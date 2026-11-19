(RTTNews) - Treasuries gave back ground in early trading on Thursday but have shown a notable turnaround over the course of the session.

Bond prices have climbed well off their worst levels of the day and into positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has dipped 1.8 basis points to 5.048 percent.

With the downturn, the ten-year yield has moved lower for the fourth straight day, pulling back further off its highest levels in a month.

The strength that emerged among treasuries may have reflected bonds' appeal as a safe haven as selling pressure intensified on Wall Street.

After turning in a mixed performance early in the day, stocks showed a significant move to the downside soon after intelligence company Anthropic (ANT) made its debut on the Nasdaq.

While the Claude developer priced its initial public offering at a higher-than-expected $83 per share and soared by nearly 40 percent as it began trading, the stock has pulled back well off its highs since then.

The pullback by Anthropic and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street has partly been attributed to profit taking amid lingering concerns about where the AI trade goes from here.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected uptick, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 207,000 in the week ended September 5th.