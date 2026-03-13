Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’841 -0.9%  SPI 17’921 -0.2%  Dow 46’678 -1.6%  DAX 23’590 -0.2%  Euro 0.9041 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’749 -0.8%  Gold 5’094 0.0%  Bitcoin 56’323 1.6%  Dollar 0.7880 0.3%  Öl 101.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
PayPal-Aktie im Schaufenster: Kursverfall lockt Stripe und andere Giganten an
LVMH-Aktie: Neue CEO für Tag Heuer ernannt
Medacta-Aktie: Anhaltendes Wachstums im Aussicht
KI-Blase: JPMorgan empfiehlt ETFs statt Aktien von NVIDIA und Co.
ABB-Aktie: Bereit für den nächsten Mega-Deal
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.03.2026 08:00:31

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.10 EUR -3.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

13-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 459.60p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 447.40p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 454.7125p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,658,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,387,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
152 451.60  08:19:40 00079643191TRLO0 XLON
710 449.20  08:23:42 00079643341TRLO0 XLON
745 450.80  08:43:50 00079644279TRLO0 XLON
849 450.20  08:47:31 00079644348TRLO0 XLON
726 449.40  08:57:29 00079644955TRLO0 XLON
719 447.40  09:13:59 00079645569TRLO0 XLON
610 451.60  09:57:15 00079647106TRLO0 XLON
748 454.80  10:35:12 00079648528TRLO0 XLON
302 455.00  10:36:21 00079648568TRLO0 XLON
371 455.00  10:37:30 00079648600TRLO0 XLON
756 456.00  10:58:56 00079649217TRLO0 XLON
745 457.40  11:25:45 00079649932TRLO0 XLON
642 456.20  11:43:33 00079650320TRLO0 XLON
680 455.00  11:48:08 00079650436TRLO0 XLON
429 455.00  11:57:49 00079650755TRLO0 XLON
320 455.00  11:57:49 00079650756TRLO0 XLON
575 455.00  12:01:28 00079650868TRLO0 XLON
130 455.00  12:01:28 00079650869TRLO0 XLON
745 455.00  12:09:21 00079651204TRLO0 XLON
661 455.00  12:21:07 00079651479TRLO0 XLON
731 455.20  12:56:19 00079652469TRLO0 XLON
684 456.40  13:21:05 00079653523TRLO0 XLON
646 457.40  13:45:00 00079654501TRLO0 XLON
687 455.00  13:58:59 00079655144TRLO0 XLON
548 455.40  14:20:59 00079656319TRLO0 XLON
149 455.40  14:20:59 00079656318TRLO0 XLON
30 455.40  14:31:37 00079657008TRLO0 XLON
98 455.40  14:32:43 00079657070TRLO0 XLON
138 455.40  14:32:43 00079657069TRLO0 XLON
126 455.40  14:32:43 00079657068TRLO0 XLON
877 458.00  15:00:35 00079658943TRLO0 XLON
711 457.80  15:07:07 00079659447TRLO0 XLON
709 455.00  15:17:40 00079660070TRLO0 XLON
44 455.00  15:23:46 00079660272TRLO0 XLON
181 456.00  15:37:22 00079660995TRLO0 XLON
526 456.00  15:37:30 00079661014TRLO0 XLON
630 459.60  15:46:36 00079661793TRLO0 XLON
401 458.80  16:02:33 00079662423TRLO0 XLON
1 458.60  16:03:48 00079662469TRLO0 XLON
400 458.60  16:07:10 00079662621TRLO0 XLON
68 458.60  16:08:10 00079662728TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 420926
EQS News ID: 2290776

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service