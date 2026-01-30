Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

The Company has completed the £10m share repurchase programme that commenced on the 13 November 2025 and will commence an additional share repurchase programme of £10m as announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 17,400 Highest price paid per share: 520.00p Lowest price paid per share: 509.50p Volume weighted average price paid: 515.9588p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,974,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,072,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,400

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.9588

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 779 519.50 08:46:31 00030509944TRDU0 XLON 482 518.00 09:09:12 00030510035TRDU0 XLON 346 516.00 09:24:41 00030510064TRDU0 XLON 466 516.00 09:36:02 00030510085TRDU0 XLON 953 514.00 10:24:29 00030510326TRDU0 XLON 1 515.50 11:00:41 00030510383TRDU0 XLON 528 515.50 11:00:42 00030510384TRDU0 XLON 30 517.00 11:21:05 00030510478TRDU0 XLON 51 517.00 11:22:07 00030510481TRDU0 XLON 546 517.00 11:28:28 00030510501TRDU0 XLON 1 517.50 11:52:40 00030510603TRDU0 XLON 298 520.00 12:11:27 00030510681TRDU0 XLON 406 520.00 12:11:27 00030510682TRDU0 XLON 286 520.00 12:11:27 00030510683TRDU0 XLON 349 519.50 12:28:34 00030510801TRDU0 XLON 494 519.50 12:28:34 00030510802TRDU0 XLON 123 519.50 12:28:34 00030510803TRDU0 XLON 461 518.00 12:33:18 00030510855TRDU0 XLON 724 518.50 13:11:05 00030511134TRDU0 XLON 298 518.50 13:11:05 00030511135TRDU0 XLON 985 517.50 13:42:57 00030511541TRDU0 XLON 2 516.50 13:55:58 00030511651TRDU0 XLON 526 517.00 14:18:40 00030511745TRDU0 XLON 1071 516.50 14:23:04 00030511761TRDU0 XLON 532 516.50 14:46:03 00030512109TRDU0 XLON 562 515.50 14:46:58 00030512160TRDU0 XLON 463 515.00 14:46:58 00030512161TRDU0 XLON 291 517.00 15:14:08 00030512501TRDU0 XLON 598 517.00 15:19:02 00030512525TRDU0 XLON 511 517.00 15:19:02 00030512526TRDU0 XLON 467 514.50 15:30:05 00030512629TRDU0 XLON 474 514.50 15:30:05 00030512630TRDU0 XLON 973 511.50 15:49:48 00030512943TRDU0 XLON 509 509.50 15:57:03 00030513012TRDU0 XLON 551 509.50 16:11:26 00030513226TRDU0 XLON 537 512.50 16:22:08 00030513411TRDU0 XLON 696 512.50 16:22:08 00030513412TRDU0 XLON 30 511.00 16:24:55 00030513448TRDU0 XLON

