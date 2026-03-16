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Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

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16.03.2026 08:00:28

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.10 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

16-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 468.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 451.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 462.4851p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,678,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,367,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
647 451.20  08:41:09 00079667586TRLO0 XLON
640 452.00  08:45:44 00079667794TRLO0 XLON
664 451.40  08:54:20 00079668059TRLO0 XLON
679 455.00  09:06:28 00079668496TRLO0 XLON
695 455.40  09:33:49 00079669735TRLO0 XLON
47 460.80  09:54:11 00079670246TRLO0 XLON
270 460.80  09:54:11 00079670245TRLO0 XLON
614 464.20  10:00:08 00079670446TRLO0 XLON
614 463.40  10:00:39 00079670478TRLO0 XLON
851 463.60  10:06:09 00079670675TRLO0 XLON
41 462.60  10:28:08 00079671244TRLO0 XLON
628 462.60  10:30:07 00079671291TRLO0 XLON
150 467.00  11:27:29 00079672661TRLO0 XLON
339 467.00  11:27:29 00079672660TRLO0 XLON
107 467.00  11:27:29 00079672659TRLO0 XLON
712 466.20  11:29:27 00079672689TRLO0 XLON
679 466.80  12:04:33 00079673958TRLO0 XLON
714 466.40  12:05:13 00079674037TRLO0 XLON
714 468.60  12:20:01 00079674632TRLO0 XLON
684 468.80  12:20:01 00079674633TRLO0 XLON
729 466.80  13:03:52 00079676024TRLO0 XLON
737 464.40  13:25:01 00079676452TRLO0 XLON
703 464.40  13:38:57 00079677117TRLO0 XLON
695 465.80  13:55:32 00079677628TRLO0 XLON
665 465.60  14:32:03 00079679334TRLO0 XLON
4 465.80  14:40:24 00079679756TRLO0 XLON
673 465.60  14:41:04 00079679777TRLO0 XLON
626 464.60  14:41:08 00079679781TRLO0 XLON
714 464.40  14:56:30 00079680335TRLO0 XLON
627 463.00  15:04:41 00079680865TRLO0 XLON
632 463.40  15:24:04 00079681912TRLO0 XLON
743 462.20  15:27:43 00079682094TRLO0 XLON
626 459.60  15:42:00 00079682724TRLO0 XLON
719 460.00  15:52:16 00079683345TRLO0 XLON
618 458.20  16:03:13 00079683929TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 421054
EQS News ID: 2291444

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

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https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

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