12.01.2026 08:00:07

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.70 EUR -2.56%
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

12-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

519.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

511.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

515.4306p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,727,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,318,854.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 09/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.4306

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

603

517.00

08:10:51

00030450263TRDU0

XLON

388

517.00

08:17:58

00030450350TRDU0

XLON

562

517.00

08:22:51

00030450369TRDU0

XLON

400

517.00

08:34:21

00030450455TRDU0

XLON

220

517.00

08:34:21

00030450456TRDU0

XLON

523

517.00

08:34:21

00030450457TRDU0

XLON

516

516.50

08:34:22

00030450458TRDU0

XLON

511

516.50

08:34:22

00030450459TRDU0

XLON

601

512.50

08:53:03

00030450506TRDU0

XLON

204

512.00

09:01:26

00030450542TRDU0

XLON

578

513.00

09:11:47

00030450568TRDU0

XLON

615

513.50

09:15:09

00030450578TRDU0

XLON

546

513.00

09:16:33

00030450585TRDU0

XLON

560

513.00

09:50:19

00030450786TRDU0

XLON

602

513.00

09:50:19

00030450787TRDU0

XLON

2236

513.00

09:50:19

00030450788TRDU0

XLON

366

513.00

10:07:30

00030450839TRDU0

XLON

178

513.00

10:07:30

00030450846TRDU0

XLON

1098

512.50

10:17:17

00030450898TRDU0

XLON

598

514.00

10:38:22

00030451057TRDU0

XLON

530

514.00

10:38:22

00030451058TRDU0

XLON

605

515.50

10:49:37

00030451075TRDU0

XLON

1342

515.50

10:54:23

00030451078TRDU0

XLON

1049

514.50

11:09:16

00030451111TRDU0

XLON

600

513.50

11:27:36

00030451154TRDU0

XLON

285

514.50

11:49:52

00030451183TRDU0

XLON

600

514.50

11:49:52

00030451184TRDU0

XLON

549

514.50

11:56:13

00030451196TRDU0

XLON

1077

514.00

11:57:19

00030451197TRDU0

XLON

491

515.00

12:20:32

00030451233TRDU0

XLON

64

515.00

12:20:32

00030451235TRDU0

XLON

549

514.50

12:21:21

00030451241TRDU0

XLON

875

515.50

12:41:51

00030451294TRDU0

XLON

513

515.50

12:41:51

00030451295TRDU0

XLON

7

515.50

12:41:51

00030451296TRDU0

XLON

175

515.50

12:41:51

00030451297TRDU0

XLON

39

515.50

12:41:51

00030451298TRDU0

XLON

491

515.50

12:41:51

00030451299TRDU0

XLON

108

513.50

13:01:14

00030451388TRDU0

XLON

1086

516.50

13:11:33

00030451407TRDU0

XLON

553

516.00

13:28:32

00030451447TRDU0

XLON

1126

516.00

13:28:32

00030451448TRDU0

XLON

562

516.00

13:28:32

00030451449TRDU0

XLON

547

516.00

13:40:28

00030451468TRDU0

XLON

568

516.00

13:40:28

00030451469TRDU0

XLON

523

516.00

13:40:28

00030451470TRDU0

XLON

590

516.00

14:01:57

00030451492TRDU0

XLON

519

516.00

14:01:57

00030451495TRDU0

XLON

514

516.00

14:01:57

00030451500TRDU0

XLON

472

516.00

14:01:57

00030451502TRDU0

XLON

521

516.00

14:01:57

00030451504TRDU0

XLON

571

517.00

14:17:31

00030451568TRDU0

XLON

259

517.00

14:17:31

00030451569TRDU0

XLON

297

517.00

14:17:37

00030451574TRDU0

XLON

518

517.00

14:22:48

00030451652TRDU0

XLON

562

516.50

14:28:38

00030451699TRDU0

XLON

1,073

515.50

14:40:39

00030451829TRDU0

XLON

519

515.50

14:40:39

00030451830TRDU0

XLON

520

515.50

14:50:17

00030451910TRDU0

XLON

533

515.50

14:50:17

00030451911TRDU0

XLON

389

515.50

14:50:17

00030451912TRDU0

XLON

130

515.50

14:50:17

00030451913TRDU0

XLON

583

515.00

14:53:12

00030451921TRDU0

XLON

529

513.50

15:01:00

00030451977TRDU0

XLON

549

513.50

15:01:00

00030451978TRDU0

XLON

537

512.50

15:04:21

00030451996TRDU0

XLON

200

511.50

15:07:09

00030452038TRDU0

XLON

625

511.50

15:08:28

00030452106TRDU0

XLON

633

512.50

15:16:55

00030452237TRDU0

XLON

1,155

514.00

15:23:00

00030452334TRDU0

XLON

526

514.50

15:29:43

00030452556TRDU0

XLON

1,230

516.50

15:38:19

00030452674TRDU0

XLON

514

516.00

15:39:41

00030452684TRDU0

XLON

608

515.50

15:45:39

00030452789TRDU0

XLON

609

516.50

15:50:57

00030452902TRDU0

XLON

524

517.50

15:54:39

00030452981TRDU0

XLON

537

517.00

15:56:52

00030453013TRDU0

XLON

452

519.00

16:03:13

00030453139TRDU0

XLON

651

519.00

16:03:13

00030453140TRDU0

XLON

561

518.00

16:08:37

00030453214TRDU0

XLON

567

519.00

16:17:35

00030453297TRDU0

XLON

2,680

519.00

16:17:35

00030453298TRDU0

XLON

525

518.50

16:25:33

00030453465TRDU0

XLON

399

518.50

16:25:33

00030453466TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 414452
EQS News ID: 2258094

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service