Top News
ETF oder Aktienfonds? In 6 Schritten zur richtigen Anlage-Entscheidung
Allianz Global Investors Ausblick 2026: Chancen für Anleihenanleger im Fokus
4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Saxo Bank warnt: Quantencomputer könnten 2026 Krypto-Markt zum Einsturz bringen
31.12.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.65 EUR 1.80%
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

31-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

506.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

498.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

502.9586p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,411,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,635,338.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 30/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.9586

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

618

504.00

08:19:41

00030427483TRDU0

XLON

816

501.00

08:19:41

00030427484TRDU0

XLON

167

501.00

08:19:41

00030427485TRDU0

XLON

36

501.00

08:19:41

00030427486TRDU0

XLON

18

501.00

08:19:41

00030427487TRDU0

XLON

8

501.00

08:19:41

00030427488TRDU0

XLON

24

501.00

08:19:41

00030427489TRDU0

XLON

552

498.60

09:00:37

00030427541TRDU0

XLON

25

498.60

09:00:38

00030427542TRDU0

XLON

209

498.60

09:00:38

00030427543TRDU0

XLON

526

498.60

09:00:38

00030427544TRDU0

XLON

20

498.60

09:14:47

00030427569TRDU0

XLON

700

498.60

09:20:06

00030427571TRDU0

XLON

957

498.60

09:20:06

00030427572TRDU0

XLON

2376

498.60

09:20:06

00030427573TRDU0

XLON

24

501.00

10:09:59

00030427606TRDU0

XLON

2019

501.00

10:09:59

00030427607TRDU0

XLON

79

501.00

10:09:59

00030427608TRDU0

XLON

1

501.00

10:09:59

00030427609TRDU0

XLON

87

501.00

10:09:59

00030427610TRDU0

XLON

202

501.00

10:10:00

00030427611TRDU0

XLON

118

501.00

10:16:16

00030427615TRDU0

XLON

88

501.00

10:16:16

00030427616TRDU0

XLON

269

502.00

10:18:54

00030427617TRDU0

XLON

264

502.00

10:18:54

00030427618TRDU0

XLON

753

501.00

10:19:12

00030427619TRDU0

XLON

345

501.00

10:19:12

00030427620TRDU0

XLON

15

501.00

10:27:43

00030427628TRDU0

XLON

534

501.00

10:27:43

00030427629TRDU0

XLON

553

500.00

10:39:41

00030427642TRDU0

XLON

549

500.00

10:39:41

00030427643TRDU0

XLON

22

501.00

11:04:02

00030427657TRDU0

XLON

509

501.00

11:04:02

00030427658TRDU0

XLON

52

502.00

11:15:43

00030427673TRDU0

XLON

622

502.00

11:15:43

00030427674TRDU0

XLON

15

502.00

11:21:30

00030427676TRDU0

XLON

22

502.00

11:21:30

00030427677TRDU0

XLON

21

502.00

11:21:30

00030427678TRDU0

XLON

489

502.00

11:21:30

00030427679TRDU0

XLON

124

501.00

11:30:56

00030427684TRDU0

XLON

15

501.00

11:30:56

00030427685TRDU0

XLON

1075

502.50

11:54:29

00030427717TRDU0

XLON

137

502.50

11:54:29

00030427718TRDU0

XLON

221

502.50

11:54:29

00030427719TRDU0

XLON

46

502.50

11:54:29

00030427720TRDU0

XLON

28

502.50

11:54:29

00030427721TRDU0

XLON

63

502.50

11:54:29

00030427722TRDU0

XLON

21

502.50

11:54:29

00030427723TRDU0

XLON

56

502.50

11:54:48

00030427724TRDU0

XLON

1,607

502.50

11:54:48

00030427725TRDU0

XLON

72

503.00

12:21:34

00030427754TRDU0

XLON

24

503.00

12:21:34

00030427755TRDU0

XLON

264

503.00

12:21:34

00030427756TRDU0

XLON

182

503.00

12:21:34

00030427757TRDU0

XLON

559

503.00

12:23:18

00030427759TRDU0

XLON

530

504.50

12:35:00

00030427769TRDU0

XLON

528

504.50

12:42:04

00030427774TRDU0

XLON

108

504.50

12:49:11

00030427775TRDU0

XLON

508

504.50

12:49:11

00030427776TRDU0

XLON

549

505.00

12:57:58

00030427779TRDU0

XLON

78

505.00

12:57:58

00030427780TRDU0

XLON

544

505.50

13:07:01

00030427781TRDU0

XLON

549

505.50

13:11:40

00030427784TRDU0

XLON

75

505.50

13:18:20

00030427785TRDU0

XLON

293

505.50

13:18:20

00030427786TRDU0

XLON

227

505.50

13:18:20

00030427787TRDU0

XLON

1,493

504.50

13:21:17

00030427789TRDU0

XLON

572

503.50

13:38:52

00030427809TRDU0

XLON

543

503.50

13:38:52

00030427810TRDU0

XLON

598

503.50

13:38:52

00030427811TRDU0

XLON

106

503.50

13:56:39

00030427812TRDU0

XLON

182

503.50

13:56:39

00030427813TRDU0

XLON

321

503.50

13:56:39

00030427814TRDU0

XLON

431

502.50

14:00:31

00030427815TRDU0

XLON

452

502.50

14:00:31

00030427816TRDU0

XLON

181

502.50

14:00:31

00030427817TRDU0

XLON

96

502.50

14:00:31

00030427818TRDU0

XLON

553

502.00

14:03:53

00030427819TRDU0

XLON

84

503.50

14:25:02

00030427847TRDU0

XLON

3

503.50

14:25:02

00030427848TRDU0

XLON

173

504.00

14:39:53

00030427856TRDU0

XLON

2,567

504.00

14:39:53

00030427857TRDU0

XLON

525

504.00

14:39:53

00030427858TRDU0

XLON

549

504.00

14:39:53

00030427859TRDU0

XLON

611

504.00

14:39:53

00030427860TRDU0

XLON

102

503.50

14:52:13

00030427861TRDU0

XLON

21

503.50

14:52:13

00030427862TRDU0

XLON

528

503.50

14:52:39

00030427863TRDU0

XLON

209

503.00

14:53:44

00030427864TRDU0

XLON

1,062

503.00

15:04:44

00030427891TRDU0

XLON

215

503.00

15:07:26

00030427893TRDU0

XLON

387

503.00

15:07:26

00030427894TRDU0

XLON

308

503.00

15:07:26

00030427895TRDU0

XLON

902

503.00

15:07:26

00030427896TRDU0

XLON

39

503.00

15:07:26

00030427897TRDU0

XLON

486

503.00

15:07:26

00030427898TRDU0

XLON

530

502.50

15:13:27

00030427899TRDU0

XLON

221

502.50

15:24:47

00030427900TRDU0

XLON

361

502.50

15:24:47

00030427901TRDU0

XLON

46

502.50

15:25:34

00030427902TRDU0

XLON

241

502.50

15:27:14

00030427903TRDU0

XLON

409

503.00

15:31:33

00030427904TRDU0

XLON

207

503.00

15:31:33

00030427905TRDU0

XLON

248

502.50

15:31:33

00030427906TRDU0

XLON

111

502.50

15:31:33

00030427907TRDU0

XLON

221

502.50

15:32:14

00030427908TRDU0

XLON

1,174

505.00

15:45:53

00030427915TRDU0

XLON

594

505.00

15:48:12

00030427918TRDU0

XLON

230

505.00

15:57:10

00030427923TRDU0

XLON

12

505.00

15:57:10

00030427924TRDU0

XLON

237

506.00

16:04:25

00030427926TRDU0

XLON

300

506.00

16:04:25

00030427927TRDU0

XLON

700

506.00

16:04:25

00030427928TRDU0

XLON

538

506.00

16:04:25

00030427929TRDU0

XLON

121

505.50

16:04:25

00030427930TRDU0

XLON

1,607

505.50

16:04:25

00030427931TRDU0

XLON

177

505.50

16:13:15

00030427932TRDU0

XLON

193

505.50

16:13:22

00030427933TRDU0

XLON

242

505.50

16:13:54

00030427934TRDU0

XLON

87

505.50

16:15:39

00030427942TRDU0

XLON

4

505.50

16:15:39

00030427943TRDU0

XLON

401

505.50

16:18:49

00030427954TRDU0

XLON

54

505.50

16:19:44

00030427956TRDU0

XLON

150

506.00

16:22:08

00030427957TRDU0

XLON

437

506.00

16:22:08

00030427958TRDU0

XLON

294

506.00

16:22:57

00030427959TRDU0

XLON

285

506.00

16:22:57

00030427960TRDU0

XLON

549

506.00

16:24:45

00030427962TRDU0

XLON

35

506.00

16:24:45

00030427963TRDU0

XLON

159

505.50

16:25:13

00030427966TRDU0

XLON

159

505.50

16:25:13

00030427967TRDU0

XLON

141

505.50

16:25:43

00030427968TRDU0

XLON

48

505.50

16:26:11

00030427969TRDU0

XLON

175

505.50

16:26:11

00030427970TRDU0

XLON

442

505.50

16:26:11

00030427971TRDU0

XLON

107

505.50

16:26:11

00030427972TRDU0

XLON

241

505.50

16:26:11

00030427973TRDU0

XLON

26

505.50

16:26:11

00030427974TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 413208
EQS News ID: 2252942

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

