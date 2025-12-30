Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
Transaction in own shares
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.
|
Ordinary shares purchased:
|
50,000
|
Highest price paid per share:
|
502.50p
|
Lowest price paid per share:
|
495.20p
|
Volume weighted average price paid:
|
499.1899p
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,361,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,685,338.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.
Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Date of purchases: 29/12/2025
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000
Volume weighted average price (pence): 499.1899
Individual transactions
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
Transaction price
(GBp share)
|
Time of transaction (UK Time)
|
Transaction reference number
|
Trading venue
|
630
|
497.60
|
09:54:07
|
00030426455TRDU0
|
XLON
|
569
|
498.00
|
10:00:57
|
00030426462TRDU0
|
XLON
|
584
|
498.20
|
10:07:13
|
00030426464TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1369
|
499.40
|
10:41:30
|
00030426514TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1147
|
499.40
|
10:41:30
|
00030426515TRDU0
|
XLON
|
598
|
499.40
|
10:41:30
|
00030426513TRDU0
|
XLON
|
538
|
499.40
|
10:41:30
|
00030426516TRDU0
|
XLON
|
674
|
499.00
|
10:43:36
|
00030426522TRDU0
|
XLON
|
366
|
499.00
|
10:53:25
|
00030426542TRDU0
|
XLON
|
177
|
499.00
|
10:53:25
|
00030426541TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1
|
500.50
|
11:13:39
|
00030426605TRDU0
|
XLON
|
544
|
500.50
|
11:22:36
|
00030426621TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1752
|
501.50
|
11:27:50
|
00030426624TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1108
|
501.50
|
11:27:50
|
00030426623TRDU0
|
XLON
|
82
|
501.50
|
11:58:13
|
00030426651TRDU0
|
XLON
|
554
|
501.50
|
11:58:13
|
00030426656TRDU0
|
XLON
|
536
|
501.50
|
11:58:13
|
00030426654TRDU0
|
XLON
|
536
|
501.50
|
11:58:13
|
00030426655TRDU0
|
XLON
|
316
|
501.50
|
11:58:13
|
00030426653TRDU0
|
XLON
|
164
|
501.50
|
11:58:13
|
00030426652TRDU0
|
XLON
|
295
|
501.50
|
12:26:09
|
00030426705TRDU0
|
XLON
|
144
|
501.50
|
12:26:09
|
00030426706TRDU0
|
XLON
|
92
|
501.50
|
12:26:09
|
00030426703TRDU0
|
XLON
|
61
|
501.50
|
12:26:09
|
00030426704TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1781
|
501.50
|
12:31:10
|
00030426710TRDU0
|
XLON
|
534
|
501.50
|
12:31:10
|
00030426709TRDU0
|
XLON
|
550
|
500.50
|
12:48:10
|
00030426724TRDU0
|
XLON
|
548
|
500.50
|
12:48:10
|
00030426723TRDU0
|
XLON
|
326
|
500.50
|
13:04:12
|
00030426729TRDU0
|
XLON
|
122
|
500.50
|
13:04:12
|
00030426728TRDU0
|
XLON
|
79
|
500.50
|
13:04:12
|
00030426727TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1671
|
499.80
|
13:07:24
|
00030426730TRDU0
|
XLON
|
547
|
500.00
|
13:15:34
|
00030426734TRDU0
|
XLON
|
555
|
498.80
|
13:22:56
|
00030426746TRDU0
|
XLON
|
557
|
498.40
|
13:34:44
|
00030426756TRDU0
|
XLON
|
541
|
498.40
|
13:34:44
|
00030426753TRDU0
|
XLON
|
505
|
498.40
|
13:34:44
|
00030426755TRDU0
|
XLON
|
40
|
498.40
|
13:34:44
|
00030426754TRDU0
|
XLON
|
566
|
498.60
|
13:52:35
|
00030426763TRDU0
|
XLON
|
239
|
498.60
|
13:52:35
|
00030426764TRDU0
|
XLON
|
297
|
498.60
|
13:52:36
|
00030426765TRDU0
|
XLON
|
230
|
498.40
|
13:52:36
|
00030426766TRDU0
|
XLON
|
640
|
499.20
|
14:01:46
|
00030426777TRDU0
|
XLON
|
7
|
501.00
|
14:15:44
|
00030426778TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1,054
|
501.00
|
14:15:44
|
00030426780TRDU0
|
XLON
|
581
|
501.00
|
14:15:44
|
00030426779TRDU0
|
XLON
|
348
|
500.50
|
14:15:50
|
00030426781TRDU0
|
XLON
|
115
|
500.50
|
14:15:50
|
00030426782TRDU0
|
XLON
|
62
|
501.00
|
14:22:56
|
00030426790TRDU0
|
XLON
|
535
|
501.00
|
14:23:36
|
00030426791TRDU0
|
XLON
|
44
|
502.50
|
14:33:12
|
00030426792TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1,118
|
502.50
|
14:36:19
|
00030426799TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1,118
|
502.50
|
14:36:19
|
00030426800TRDU0
|
XLON
|
700
|
502.50
|
14:36:19
|
00030426797TRDU0
|
XLON
|
283
|
502.50
|
14:36:19
|
00030426796TRDU0
|
XLON
|
199
|
502.50
|
14:36:19
|
00030426798TRDU0
|
XLON
|
530
|
501.50
|
14:42:31
|
00030426828TRDU0
|
XLON
|
31
|
501.50
|
14:42:31
|
00030426829TRDU0
|
XLON
|
448
|
501.00
|
14:42:32
|
00030426830TRDU0
|
XLON
|
100
|
501.00
|
14:42:32
|
00030426831TRDU0
|
XLON
|
343
|
499.40
|
14:48:39
|
00030426841TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1,122
|
499.60
|
14:55:18
|
00030426850TRDU0
|
XLON
|
555
|
500.00
|
14:55:18
|
00030426849TRDU0
|
XLON
|
560
|
499.40
|
14:55:20
|
00030426851TRDU0
|
XLON
|
700
|
498.60
|
15:03:52
|
00030426864TRDU0
|
XLON
|
342
|
498.60
|
15:03:52
|
00030426863TRDU0
|
XLON
|
149
|
498.60
|
15:03:52
|
00030426865TRDU0
|
XLON
|
728
|
498.60
|
15:10:12
|
00030426870TRDU0
|
XLON
|
372
|
498.60
|
15:10:12
|
00030426869TRDU0
|
XLON
|
588
|
497.80
|
15:11:27
|
00030426871TRDU0
|
XLON
|
4
|
497.80
|
15:11:27
|
00030426872TRDU0
|
XLON
|
603
|
496.60
|
15:16:37
|
00030426883TRDU0
|
XLON
|
567
|
496.40
|
15:30:50
|
00030426922TRDU0
|
XLON
|
537
|
496.40
|
15:30:50
|
00030426924TRDU0
|
XLON
|
530
|
496.40
|
15:30:50
|
00030426923TRDU0
|
XLON
|
361
|
496.80
|
15:32:11
|
00030426935TRDU0
|
XLON
|
177
|
496.80
|
15:32:11
|
00030426934TRDU0
|
XLON
|
548
|
495.60
|
15:36:00
|
00030426939TRDU0
|
XLON
|
603
|
495.40
|
15:36:00
|
00030426940TRDU0
|
XLON
|
112
|
495.80
|
15:43:56
|
00030427030TRDU0
|
XLON
|
401
|
495.80
|
15:44:38
|
00030427040TRDU0
|
XLON
|
590
|
495.60
|
15:47:52
|
00030427073TRDU0
|
XLON
|
650
|
495.20
|
15:50:37
|
00030427087TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1,253
|
497.20
|
15:58:39
|
00030427098TRDU0
|
XLON
|
638
|
496.80
|
15:58:40
|
00030427099TRDU0
|
XLON
|
1,192
|
496.40
|
16:07:09
|
00030427114TRDU0
|
XLON
|
587
|
497.40
|
16:10:38
|
00030427126TRDU0
|
XLON
|
637
|
497.20
|
16:12:29
|
00030427132TRDU0
|
XLON
|
443
|
497.20
|
16:12:29
|
00030427131TRDU0
|
XLON
|
390
|
497.20
|
16:25:04
|
00030427264TRDU0
|
XLON
|
975
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427273TRDU0
|
XLON
|
660
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427271TRDU0
|
XLON
|
416
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427274TRDU0
|
XLON
|
402
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427269TRDU0
|
XLON
|
340
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427270TRDU0
|
XLON
|
334
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427275TRDU0
|
XLON
|
105
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427276TRDU0
|
XLON
|
48
|
497.20
|
16:25:25
|
00030427272TRDU0
|
XLON
Enquiries
|
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
|
+44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc
|
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
Charlotte Craigie
Tom Nicholson
William Hall
|
+44 (0) 20 3841 6202
|
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Jamie Loughborough
Iqra Amin
|
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums
|
+44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com
