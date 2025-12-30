Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.12.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.55 EUR 0.00%
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

30-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

502.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

495.20p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

499.1899p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,361,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,685,338.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 29/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 499.1899

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

630

497.60

09:54:07

00030426455TRDU0

XLON

569

498.00

10:00:57

00030426462TRDU0

XLON

584

498.20

10:07:13

00030426464TRDU0

XLON

1369

499.40

10:41:30

00030426514TRDU0

XLON

1147

499.40

10:41:30

00030426515TRDU0

XLON

598

499.40

10:41:30

00030426513TRDU0

XLON

538

499.40

10:41:30

00030426516TRDU0

XLON

674

499.00

10:43:36

00030426522TRDU0

XLON

366

499.00

10:53:25

00030426542TRDU0

XLON

177

499.00

10:53:25

00030426541TRDU0

XLON

1

500.50

11:13:39

00030426605TRDU0

XLON

544

500.50

11:22:36

00030426621TRDU0

XLON

1752

501.50

11:27:50

00030426624TRDU0

XLON

1108

501.50

11:27:50

00030426623TRDU0

XLON

82

501.50

11:58:13

00030426651TRDU0

XLON

554

501.50

11:58:13

00030426656TRDU0

XLON

536

501.50

11:58:13

00030426654TRDU0

XLON

536

501.50

11:58:13

00030426655TRDU0

XLON

316

501.50

11:58:13

00030426653TRDU0

XLON

164

501.50

11:58:13

00030426652TRDU0

XLON

295

501.50

12:26:09

00030426705TRDU0

XLON

144

501.50

12:26:09

00030426706TRDU0

XLON

92

501.50

12:26:09

00030426703TRDU0

XLON

61

501.50

12:26:09

00030426704TRDU0

XLON

1781

501.50

12:31:10

00030426710TRDU0

XLON

534

501.50

12:31:10

00030426709TRDU0

XLON

550

500.50

12:48:10

00030426724TRDU0

XLON

548

500.50

12:48:10

00030426723TRDU0

XLON

326

500.50

13:04:12

00030426729TRDU0

XLON

122

500.50

13:04:12

00030426728TRDU0

XLON

79

500.50

13:04:12

00030426727TRDU0

XLON

1671

499.80

13:07:24

00030426730TRDU0

XLON

547

500.00

13:15:34

00030426734TRDU0

XLON

555

498.80

13:22:56

00030426746TRDU0

XLON

557

498.40

13:34:44

00030426756TRDU0

XLON

541

498.40

13:34:44

00030426753TRDU0

XLON

505

498.40

13:34:44

00030426755TRDU0

XLON

40

498.40

13:34:44

00030426754TRDU0

XLON

566

498.60

13:52:35

00030426763TRDU0

XLON

239

498.60

13:52:35

00030426764TRDU0

XLON

297

498.60

13:52:36

00030426765TRDU0

XLON

230

498.40

13:52:36

00030426766TRDU0

XLON

640

499.20

14:01:46

00030426777TRDU0

XLON

7

501.00

14:15:44

00030426778TRDU0

XLON

1,054

501.00

14:15:44

00030426780TRDU0

XLON

581

501.00

14:15:44

00030426779TRDU0

XLON

348

500.50

14:15:50

00030426781TRDU0

XLON

115

500.50

14:15:50

00030426782TRDU0

XLON

62

501.00

14:22:56

00030426790TRDU0

XLON

535

501.00

14:23:36

00030426791TRDU0

XLON

44

502.50

14:33:12

00030426792TRDU0

XLON

1,118

502.50

14:36:19

00030426799TRDU0

XLON

1,118

502.50

14:36:19

00030426800TRDU0

XLON

700

502.50

14:36:19

00030426797TRDU0

XLON

283

502.50

14:36:19

00030426796TRDU0

XLON

199

502.50

14:36:19

00030426798TRDU0

XLON

530

501.50

14:42:31

00030426828TRDU0

XLON

31

501.50

14:42:31

00030426829TRDU0

XLON

448

501.00

14:42:32

00030426830TRDU0

XLON

100

501.00

14:42:32

00030426831TRDU0

XLON

343

499.40

14:48:39

00030426841TRDU0

XLON

1,122

499.60

14:55:18

00030426850TRDU0

XLON

555

500.00

14:55:18

00030426849TRDU0

XLON

560

499.40

14:55:20

00030426851TRDU0

XLON

700

498.60

15:03:52

00030426864TRDU0

XLON

342

498.60

15:03:52

00030426863TRDU0

XLON

149

498.60

15:03:52

00030426865TRDU0

XLON

728

498.60

15:10:12

00030426870TRDU0

XLON

372

498.60

15:10:12

00030426869TRDU0

XLON

588

497.80

15:11:27

00030426871TRDU0

XLON

4

497.80

15:11:27

00030426872TRDU0

XLON

603

496.60

15:16:37

00030426883TRDU0

XLON

567

496.40

15:30:50

00030426922TRDU0

XLON

537

496.40

15:30:50

00030426924TRDU0

XLON

530

496.40

15:30:50

00030426923TRDU0

XLON

361

496.80

15:32:11

00030426935TRDU0

XLON

177

496.80

15:32:11

00030426934TRDU0

XLON

548

495.60

15:36:00

00030426939TRDU0

XLON

603

495.40

15:36:00

00030426940TRDU0

XLON

112

495.80

15:43:56

00030427030TRDU0

XLON

401

495.80

15:44:38

00030427040TRDU0

XLON

590

495.60

15:47:52

00030427073TRDU0

XLON

650

495.20

15:50:37

00030427087TRDU0

XLON

1,253

497.20

15:58:39

00030427098TRDU0

XLON

638

496.80

15:58:40

00030427099TRDU0

XLON

1,192

496.40

16:07:09

00030427114TRDU0

XLON

587

497.40

16:10:38

00030427126TRDU0

XLON

637

497.20

16:12:29

00030427132TRDU0

XLON

443

497.20

16:12:29

00030427131TRDU0

XLON

390

497.20

16:25:04

00030427264TRDU0

XLON

975

497.20

16:25:25

00030427273TRDU0

XLON

660

497.20

16:25:25

00030427271TRDU0

XLON

416

497.20

16:25:25

00030427274TRDU0

XLON

402

497.20

16:25:25

00030427269TRDU0

XLON

340

497.20

16:25:25

00030427270TRDU0

XLON

334

497.20

16:25:25

00030427275TRDU0

XLON

105

497.20

16:25:25

00030427276TRDU0

XLON

48

497.20

16:25:25

00030427272TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


