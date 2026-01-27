Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.01.2026 08:00:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.55 EUR -3.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

27-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

512.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

507.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

509.9383p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,917,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,129,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 26/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 509.9383

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

573

512.50

08:24:19

00030499077TRDU0

XLON

59

512.00

08:36:59

00030499167TRDU0

XLON

1179

512.00

08:36:59

00030499168TRDU0

XLON

76

508.50

09:04:55

00030499227TRDU0

XLON

557

508.50

09:04:55

00030499228TRDU0

XLON

495

508.50

09:04:55

00030499229TRDU0

XLON

571

510.00

09:54:59

00030499375TRDU0

XLON

144

509.50

10:13:37

00030499407TRDU0

XLON

93

509.50

10:13:37

00030499408TRDU0

XLON

1434

510.00

10:18:29

00030499410TRDU0

XLON

23

510.00

10:18:29

00030499411TRDU0

XLON

515

509.00

10:55:53

00030499493TRDU0

XLON

525

509.00

10:55:53

00030499494TRDU0

XLON

61

509.50

11:52:21

00030499635TRDU0

XLON

289

509.50

11:52:21

00030499636TRDU0

XLON

545

511.50

12:05:37

00030499725TRDU0

XLON

567

512.00

12:37:33

00030499948TRDU0

XLON

541

512.00

12:37:33

00030499949TRDU0

XLON

554

512.00

12:37:33

00030499950TRDU0

XLON

523

511.00

12:56:05

00030499977TRDU0

XLON

552

511.00

13:12:28

00030500036TRDU0

XLON

150

512.50

13:58:01

00030500133TRDU0

XLON

16

512.50

13:58:01

00030500134TRDU0

XLON

587

512.00

13:58:02

00030500135TRDU0

XLON

95

512.50

14:07:11

00030500158TRDU0

XLON

290

512.50

14:07:11

00030500159TRDU0

XLON

171

512.50

14:07:11

00030500160TRDU0

XLON

30

512.50

14:07:11

00030500161TRDU0

XLON

561

511.50

14:20:53

00030500196TRDU0

XLON

546

511.50

14:20:53

00030500197TRDU0

XLON

547

511.50

14:20:53

00030500198TRDU0

XLON

553

509.50

14:46:49

00030500333TRDU0

XLON

517

509.50

14:59:00

00030500367TRDU0

XLON

1038

509.00

14:59:00

00030500368TRDU0

XLON

89

508.50

15:29:29

00030500456TRDU0

XLON

491

508.50

15:30:44

00030500462TRDU0

XLON

491

508.50

15:30:44

00030500463TRDU0

XLON

1072

508.50

15:30:44

00030500464TRDU0

XLON

1118

507.50

16:01:05

00030500615TRDU0

XLON

785

507.00

16:15:30

00030500645TRDU0

XLON

42

507.00

16:25:27

00030500671TRDU0

XLON

21

507.00

16:25:27

00030500672TRDU0

XLON

7

507.00

16:25:27

00030500673TRDU0

XLON

60

507.00

16:25:30

00030500674TRDU0

XLON

847

507.00

16:26:04

00030500676TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 416199
EQS News ID: 2266232

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service