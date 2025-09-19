Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Stabilus Launches Transformation Program With Global Job Cuts And Cost Optimization Measures

(RTTNews) - Stabilus SE (STM.DE) announced plans to reduce its global workforce as part of a wide-reaching transformation program aimed at boosting long-term competitiveness. The initiative includes streamlining the organizational structure, cutting personnel and operating costs, and optimizing the company's production footprint.

Endorsed by both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the program responds to persistent market challenges such as weak global growth, ongoing cost inflation, and structural shifts in key industries. Stabilus aims to enhance its resilience and efficiency to maintain its market-leading position and meet the goals outlined in its STAR 2030 strategy.

The company expects non-recurring transformation costs of approximately 18 million euros in fiscal year 2025. These are projected to be offset by sustainable efficiency gains, including savings of around 19 million euros in fiscal year 2027 and recurring annual savings of approximately 32 million euros from fiscal year 2028 onward.

Despite confirming its outlook for fiscal year 2025 revenue, adjusted EBIT margin, and adjusted free cash flow, Stabilus forecasts a consolidated net profit of roughly 25 million euros, below current market expectations.