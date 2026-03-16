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16.03.2026 21:33:13
Semtech Corporation Reports Q4 Loss
(RTTNews) - Semtech Corporation (SMTC), a semiconductor company, on Monday, reported fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026.
The company reported a net loss of $29.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with net income of $39.1 million, or $0.43 per share, in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Net sales for the quarter increased to $274.4 million from $251.0 million.
The company posted an operating loss of $18.3 million in the quarter, compared with operating income of $21.2 million a year earlier, as total operating expenses rose to $156.5 million from $109.3 million, largely due to a $42.8 million goodwill impairment charge and $1.8 million in intangible impairments.
For fiscal 2026, Semtech reported a net loss of $40.4 million, or $0.46 per share, compared with a net loss of $161.9 million, or $2.26 per share, in fiscal 2025. Net sales increased to $1.05 billion from $909.3 million. Operating income declined to $32.6 million from $49.9 million.
SMTC is currently trading after hours at $86.03 down $2.97 or 3.34 percent on the Nasdaq.
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