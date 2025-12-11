Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9347 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’213 -0.4%  Bitcoin 72’332 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7999 0.0%  Öl 61.9 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Goldmarkt im Fokus: US-Institute sehen den Höhenflug 2026 fortgesetzt
Fraport-Aktie: Passagierplus im November
Oracle-Aktie trotz kräftigem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich tiefer
Adobe-Aktie: Softwarekonzern gibt zuversichtlichen Ausblick für das neue Geschäftsjahr
VW-Aktie: Experte sieht Zwickau als potenzielles Demontage- und Diagnostikzentrum für E-Fahrzeuge
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Sanofi Aktie 699381 / FR0000120578

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.12.2025 07:31:44

Sanofi: NMPA In China Approves Qfitlia And Cablivi

Sanofi
77.48 CHF -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved two Sanofi medicines for rare hematologic diseases: Qfitlia or fitusiran for hemophilia and Cablivi or caplacizumab for acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. Qfitlia is the first antithrombin-lowering therapy for routine prophylaxis in people with hemophilia. Cablivi is the first Nanobody targeted therapy designed to treat acquired/immune-mediated thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults and adolescents aged 12 or older weighing at least 40 kg.

The company said the two approvals expand its rare hematology portfolio in China, addressing critical unmet needs across both chronic bleeding disorders and acute clotting emergencies.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.