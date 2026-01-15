Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rio Tinto Aktie 402589 / GB0007188757

15.01.2026 02:18:26

Rio Tinto And BHP Explore Joint Iron Ore Development In Pilbara

Rio Tinto
68.32 CHF 1.96%
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto and BHP have reached an agreement to collaborate on extracting up to 200 million tonnes of iron ore from their neighbouring Yandicoogina and Yandi operations in the Pilbara.

Under two non-binding Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), the companies will explore opportunities for joint development. This includes collaboration on Rio Tinto's Wunbye deposit and arrangements for BHP to supply ore from its Yandi Lower Channel Deposit to Rio Tinto for processing at existing wet plants under agreed commercial terms.

These initiatives build on the 2023 agreement between Rio Tinto and BHP to mine the Mungadoo Pillar, which enabled access to ore located along the shared tenure boundary that had previously been inaccessible.

The companies have agreed to advance a conceptual study, followed by an order of magnitude study. Subject to a final investment decision, production from both deposits is expected to commence early in the next decade.

Any implementation of these opportunities will remain subject to regulatory approvals, joint venture clearances, and ongoing engagement with Traditional Owners.