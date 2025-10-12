Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’497 -0.9%  SPI 17’212 -1.0%  Dow 45’480 -1.9%  DAX 24’241 -1.5%  Euro 0.9308 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’531 -1.7%  Gold 4’018 1.1%  Bitcoin 90’541 -7.8%  Dollar 0.7993 -0.9%  Öl 62.1 -4.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: Airlines warnen - Firmen wie DroneShield-Aktie profitieren
Julius Bär-Aktie: Bankengruppe stellt offenbar bei Degag-Pleite Forderungen von 48 Millionen Euro
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Geld sparen mit der 50-30-20-Regel: So geht's
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Aktie 965755 / US75886F1075

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.10.2025 17:07:48

Regeneron Pharma Reports Promising Results For DB-OTO Gene Therapy In Genetic Hearing Loss

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
459.56 CHF -1.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced encouraging new data for its investigational gene therapy, DB-OTO, aimed at treating profound genetic hearing loss caused by variants in the otoferlin (OTOF) gene. The findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNSF).

The latest results from the pivotal CHORD trial revealed that 11 out of 12 participants experienced clinically meaningful improvements in hearing, with three achieving normal hearing levels. Among eight participants who had longer follow-up periods, all showed either continued improvement or stable hearing outcomes. Additionally, three individuals who completed speech assessments demonstrated significant gains in speech capabilities.

Regeneron said it plans to submit a U.S. regulatory application for DB-OTO later this year, pending discussions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The therapy has already received multiple designations from the FDA, including Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease, Fast Track, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy status. The European Medicines Agency has also granted DB-OTO Orphan Drug Designation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.