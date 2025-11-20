Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novartis Aktie

20.11.2025 04:56:58

Novartis To Build Flagship Manufacturing Hub In North Carolina

Novartis
110.50 EUR 0.45%
(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced plans to expand its operations in North Carolina with the creation of a new flagship manufacturing hub featuring end-to-end capabilities. This strategic investment marks a significant step toward ensuring that all key Novartis medicines for U.S. patients are manufactured domestically and delivered nationwide at scale.

The initiative is part of Novartis' broader $23 billion investment in U.S.-based infrastructure over the next five years. The program is designed to increase manufacturing capacity and enable 100% of the company's key medicines to be produced end-to-end in the United States.

As part of the new hub, Novartis will build two facilities in Durham dedicated to biologics manufacturing and sterile packaging, as well as a site in Morrisville focused on producing solid dosage tablets and capsules, including packaging. In addition, the company will expand its existing Durham facility to add sterile filling capabilities for biologics into syringes and vials.

Novartis is also advancing production of its advanced technologies across the U.S. Cell and gene therapies will be manufactured in Morris Plains, NJ, and Durham, NC; radioligand therapies will be produced at facilities in Millburn, NJ, Indianapolis, IN, and Carlsbad, CA, with two new sites planned in Florida and Texas; and xRNA therapies will be manufactured at a new facility, with its location to be announced soon.

Currently, Novartis produces innovative gene therapies in Durham. The new and existing facilities will together form a single hub, expanding capabilities to manufacture medicines across the company's main therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases.

The flagship hub, anticipated to open between 2027 and 2028, will encompass more than 700,000 square feet across the existing campus and new facilities. It is expected to create 700 new jobs at Novartis and more than 3,000 indirect jobs across the supply chain by the end of 2030.