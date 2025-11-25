Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’773 0.9%  SPI 17’542 0.9%  Dow 47’112 1.4%  DAX 23’465 1.0%  Euro 0.9345 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’574 0.8%  Gold 4’131 -0.1%  Bitcoin 70’363 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8077 -0.1%  Öl 62.6 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405
Top News
Kraken-IPO rückt näher: Kryptobörse bereitet angeblich Börsengang vor
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
"The Big Short"-Investor ist nach Fondsschliessung zurück: Michael Burry kritisiert KI-Aktien in neuem Newsletter scharf
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Analysten-Upgrade und Musks KI-Offensive
AMD-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Neue Herausforderungen durch Google-Chips belasten
Suche...

NetApp Aktie 3906336 / US64110D1046

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.11.2025 22:39:23

NetApp Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

NetApp
89.38 CHF 1.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $305 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.705 billion from $1.658 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $305 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.705 Bln vs. $1.658 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.01 - $2.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.615 B - $1.765 B Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $6.625 B - $6.875 B