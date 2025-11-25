NetApp Aktie 3906336 / US64110D1046
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
25.11.2025 22:39:23
NetApp Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $305 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.
Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $2.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.705 billion from $1.658 billion last year.
NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $305 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.705 Bln vs. $1.658 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.01 - $2.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.615 B - $1.765 B Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $6.625 B - $6.875 B
Nachrichten zu NetApp Inc.
|
24.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier NetApp-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NetApp von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: NetApp öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.25