Nebius Group N.V. announces results of its Annual General Meeting

22-Aug-2025 / 14:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands — August 22, 2025 — Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS) (the “Company”), a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “AGM”), held on August 21, 2025, have been adopted.

The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 203,009,866, with a total of 203,009,866 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares eligible to vote at the AGM was
35,698,674, with a total of 356,986,740 voting rights. Each Class A share carries one vote; each Class B share carries ten votes. The Class A shares and Class B shares voted together as a single class on all matters at the AGM.

Results of the AGM

Below are the results of each proposal presented to the AGM:

Item 1:  Extension of term to prepare 2024 Accounts 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

413,735,313

 

123,050

 

2,104,319

 


Item 2:  Adoption of the 2024 Accounts

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

413,816,798

 

61,688

 

2,084,196

 


Item 3:  Discharge of the Board for liabilities to the Company

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

413,419,206

 

2,311,109

 

232,367

 


Item 4:  Re-appointment of Arkady Volozh as an Executive Director

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

414,917,731

 

872,064

 

172,887

 


Item 5:  Re-appointment of Ophir Nave as an Executive Director 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

401,785,324

 

12,911,264

 

1,266,094

 


Item 6:  Re-appointment of John Boynton as a Non-Executive Director 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

396,747,571

 

19,015,666

 

199,445

 


Item 7:  Re-appointment of Elena Bunina as a Non-Executive Director 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

401,251,034

 

14,510,759

 

200,889

 


Item 8:  Appointment of Arne Grimme as a Non-Executive Director 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

414,193,016

 

506,752

 

1,262,914

 


Item 9:  Re-appointment of Kira Radinsky as a Non-Executive Director 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

406,071,115

 

8,169,967

 

1,721,600

 


Item 10:  Re-appointment of Charles Ryan as a Non-Executive Director 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

400,250,516

 

14,441,674

 

1,270,492

 


Item 11:  Appointment of Matthew Weigand as a Non-Executive Director 

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

414,184,894

 

505,075

 

1,272,713

 


Item 12:  Amendment of Articles of Association of the Company, and authorization of Boaz Tal, General Counsel to the Company, and each lawyer and (candidate) civil-law notary of Warendorf, acting individually, to sign a notarial Deed of Amendment of the Articles of Association.

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

393,075,038

 

20,736,135

 

2,151,509

 


Item 13:  Amendment of General Guidelines for Compensation of the Board of Directors

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

399,116,799

 

14,708,428

 

2,137,455

 


Item 14:  Appointment of Auditors

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

415,724,883

 

56,308

 

181,491

 


Item 15: Designation of the Board of Directors as the competent body to issue from time to time Class A Shares up to an additional 20% of the issued share capital (excluding Class C Shares) of the Company for a period of five years from the AGM Date

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

399,060,809

 

14,801,824

 

2,100,049

 


Item 16:  Designation of the Board of Directors as the competent body to exclude pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders in respect of the issue of Class A Shares for a period of five years from the AGM Date

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

393,002,569

 

20,744,607

 

2,215,506

 


Item 17:  Authorization of the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to repurchase shares in the capital of the Company up to 20% of the issued share capital from time to time, in the case of Class A shares, against a purchase price equal to the market price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market of the Class A shares at the time of repurchase

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

401,299,780

 

14,483,756

 

179,146

 


Item 18:  Cancellation of 40,000,000 Class A shares of the Company held in treasury

 

Number of Votes
For

 

Number of Votes
Against

 

Number of Votes
Abstained

 

 

415,705,815

 

56,557

 

200,310

 

***

For further information, please visit https://group.nebius.com/governance/for-shareholders or contact:

 

Nebius Group N.V.

Investor Relations
askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations
media@nebius.com

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2187606  22-Aug-2025 

