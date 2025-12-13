Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9336 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’868 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278
Top News
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Bitcoin, Ethereum oder Ripple: Welche Kryptowährung 2026 das beste Potenzial hat
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
Super Micro-Aktie im Fokus: So treibt NVIDIAs Technologie den Serverbauer an
Abseits von DroneShield: Diese australische Verteidigungsaktie könnte interessant sein
Suche...

Western Digital Aktie 985376 / US9581021055

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.12.2025 03:42:13

Nasdaq-100 Index Reconstitution Adds Six New Companies, Removes Six Others Effective Dec. 22

Western Digital
137.48 CHF -4.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX). The changes will take effect prior to market open on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Six companies will be added to the Index: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), Ferrovial SE (FER), Insmed Inc. (INSM), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), and Western Digital Corp. (WDC).

Following this year's reconstitution, six companies will be removed from the Index: Biogen Inc. (BIIB), CDW Corporation (CDW), GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), and The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD).