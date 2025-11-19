MP Materials a Aktie 57878590 / US5533681012
19.11.2025 18:35:27
MP Materials Shares Rise 9% On Strategic Joint Venture Announcement
(RTTNews) - MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares jumped 8.50 percent, gaining $4.98 to trade at $63.49 on Wednesday after the company announced a new partnership with the U.S. Department of War and Saudi Arabia's Maaden to develop a rare earth refinery in the Kingdom. The agreement supports the newly signed U.S. Saudi framework aimed at strengthening critical supply chains.
The stock is trading at $64.26, compared with a previous close of $58.51 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have moved between $60.32 and $66.20 so far today, with volume at about 13.36 million shares.
MP Materials' 52-week range is $15.56 to $100.25.
