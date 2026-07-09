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Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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10.07.2026 00:24:20

Microsoft Unveils AI System To Automatically Detect And Fix Cloud Security Risks

Microsoft
305.81 CHF -1.39%
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(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has introduced a new internal multi-agent AI system designed to proactively find and help fix security weaknesses across its cloud infrastructure, as AI-driven cyber threats become more sophisticated.

Developed under Microsoft's Secure Future Initiative (SFI), the system checks cloud services against the company's security requirements. It looks beyond application code, analyzing identity settings, network configurations, infrastructure, runtime environments, and other cloud resources.

Microsoft says the goal is to surface vulnerabilities that arise from the way multiple systems interact, not just isolated software bugs.

The platform relies on specialised agents that map cloud architectures, validate security controls, assess defence-in-depth protections, and recommend long-lasting fixes.

Microsoft said reviews that once took weeks of manual effort can now be completed in hours. According to the company, the system is already helping teams harden Microsoft's production environment. More than 90% of the AI-generated findings reviewed by security engineers were confirmed as real security issues, including many cross-domain risks that traditional scanning tools would likely miss.

Microsoft said the system is for internal use and is not being offered as a customer product. However, the company plans to apply what it learns to future security products and services.

Microsoft also urged organisations to take a more AI-driven, holistic approach to security evaluating systems end-to-end, prioritising layered controls over one-off fixes, and continuously testing and improving security posture as attackers increasingly use AI to speed up cyberattacks.

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Long 6.9838 19.03.2027 157976479
Long 12.1519 17.06.2027 157879715
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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.2324 11.26 125969345
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Long 23.369 1.29 157839421
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.1373 12.54 157336626
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Long 5 -18.54 117915918
Long 10 -2.34 137285313
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In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

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