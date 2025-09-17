Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’009 -0.1%  SPI 16’697 -0.1%  Dow 46’035 0.6%  DAX 23’357 0.1%  Euro 0.9321 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’372 0.0%  Gold 3’684 -0.2%  Bitcoin 90’953 -0.9%  Dollar 0.7866 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt Favorit: Analysten heben Kursziele an
Ripple-ETFs: Die unterschätzten Gewinner im Vergleich zu Ethereum-ETFs?
thyssenkrupp-Aktie tiefer: Interessent für thyssenkrupp Steel will wohl bald Bücher prüfen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Verlusten: Grundkapital durch weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm reduziert
Tesla-Aktie mit Potenzial? Experte wagt Prognose bis 2026
Suche...

Lyft Aktie 46755164 / US55087P1049

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.09.2025 16:37:25

Lyft And Waymo To Expand Fully Autonomous Ride-hailing Service To Nashville In 2026

Lyft
10.82 CHF -8.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Mobility platform Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) and Waymo LLC, autonomous driving technology company, announced Wednesday a new partnership to bring Waymo's fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Nashville in 2026.

This new collaboration will leverage Lyft's proprietary integrated fleet management services through its Flexdrive subsidiary, which will provide end-to-end fleet management, including vehicle maintenance, infrastructure, and depot operations for the Nashville fleet.

Riders will have the opportunity to hail Waymo's fully autonomous vehicles first on the Waymo app, with plans to also dispatch its fleet on Lyft's network for matched rides later in 2026.

Waymo and Lyft will implement a new dynamic marketplace integration that enables Waymo to make its vehicles available for matching with rides on the Lyft network, and requested rides on the Waymo network. This approach maximizes fleet utilization while providing access to Waymo's AVs for riders on both platforms.

Waymo's AVs in Nashville will serve riders alongside Lyft's broader driver community, helping usher in Lyft's vision of a human-centered, hybrid future.

As part of this partnership, Lyft will construct a purpose-built AV fleet management facility with charging and vehicle service capabilities.

Waymo's AVs will be supported by Flexdrive's industry-leading fleet management that maximizes uptime, ensures optimal performance, and reduces operational costs.