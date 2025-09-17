Lyft And Waymo To Expand Fully Autonomous Ride-hailing Service To Nashville In 2026

(RTTNews) - Mobility platform Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) and Waymo LLC, autonomous driving technology company, announced Wednesday a new partnership to bring Waymo's fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Nashville in 2026.

This new collaboration will leverage Lyft's proprietary integrated fleet management services through its Flexdrive subsidiary, which will provide end-to-end fleet management, including vehicle maintenance, infrastructure, and depot operations for the Nashville fleet.

Riders will have the opportunity to hail Waymo's fully autonomous vehicles first on the Waymo app, with plans to also dispatch its fleet on Lyft's network for matched rides later in 2026.

Waymo and Lyft will implement a new dynamic marketplace integration that enables Waymo to make its vehicles available for matching with rides on the Lyft network, and requested rides on the Waymo network. This approach maximizes fleet utilization while providing access to Waymo's AVs for riders on both platforms.

Waymo's AVs in Nashville will serve riders alongside Lyft's broader driver community, helping usher in Lyft's vision of a human-centered, hybrid future.

As part of this partnership, Lyft will construct a purpose-built AV fleet management facility with charging and vehicle service capabilities.

Waymo's AVs will be supported by Flexdrive's industry-leading fleet management that maximizes uptime, ensures optimal performance, and reduces operational costs.