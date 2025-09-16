Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.09.2025 09:58:11

KKR Acquires Japan's Hoken Minaoshi Hompo Group From Advantage Partners

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment firm, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Hoken Minaoshi Hompo Group, Inc. from investment funds serviced by Advantage Partners, a Japanese private equity sponsor.

the company said the investment will support Hoken Minaoshi Hompo Group's growth strategy, including sales enablement and bolt-on acquisitions, while driving both organic and inorganic expansion.

KKR is investing through its Asian Fund IV and K-Series, building on prior investments in Japan such as FUJI SOFT, LOGISTEED, and Yayoi, and leveraging its global insurance expertise with platforms like Global Atlantic, USI, APRIL, and Söderberg & Partners.

KKR closed trading in the overnight 0.24% higher at $145 on the New York Stock Exchange.