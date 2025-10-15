JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $170.85 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $152.07 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $3.052 billion from $3.068 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $170.85 Mln. vs. $152.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.052 Bln vs. $3.068 Bln last year.