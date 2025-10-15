Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’530 0.8%  SPI 17’270 0.7%  Dow 46’253 0.0%  DAX 24’181 -0.2%  Euro 0.9280 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’605 1.0%  Gold 4’211 1.7%  Bitcoin 88’857 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7969 -0.5%  Öl 62.4 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Lindt-Aktie: Migros verhandelt über Preise
AMD-Aktie legt weiter zu: AMD und Oracle schliessen Mega-KI-Deal
D-Wave-Aktie steigt weiter: Preis für Quantentechnologie und EU-Projekt beflügeln Kurs
Plug Power-Aktie nach Höhenflug in Rot: Droht eine Blase bei Energieaktien?
Novo Nordisk zahlt Millionen für Omeros-Wirkstoff Zaltenibart - Omeros-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Aktie 940190 / US4456581077

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.10.2025 22:38:24

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services
104.53 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $170.85 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $152.07 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $3.052 billion from $3.068 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $170.85 Mln. vs. $152.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.052 Bln vs. $3.068 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?