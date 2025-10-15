J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Aktie 940190 / US4456581077
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.10.2025 22:38:24
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $170.85 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $152.07 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $3.052 billion from $3.068 billion last year.
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $170.85 Mln. vs. $152.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.052 Bln vs. $3.068 Bln last year.