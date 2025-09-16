Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JAKKS Pacific Aktie 519132 / US47012E1064

16.09.2025 17:27:32

JAKKS Pacific And Disney Launch Disney Darlings Doll Line

JAKKS Pacific
0.71 USD -12.34%
(RTTNews) - JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK), in partnership with Disney, Tuesday announced that it has introduced Disney Darlings, a new interactive baby doll line for children ages 2-5.

Inspired by Disney's timeless stories, the collection celebrates beloved characters such as Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Marie, and Winnie the Pooh. The dolls are available this fall at Walmart, Amazon, and Target. Each 13-inch doll comes dressed in character-inspired outfits with a matching headband and features glittery Mickey Mouse icons in the eyes.

With a signature wand and four interactive play modes waking, feeding, playing, and rocking to sleep children can spark glowing cheeks, giggles, and lullabies. Accessories include a Pixie Dust bottle, plush friend, and birth certificate for personalization.

JAKK is currently trading at $18.29, up $0.22 or 1.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

