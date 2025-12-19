Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (ISSC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.11 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $3.18 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.7% to $22.25 million from $15.38 million last year.

Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

