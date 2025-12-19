Innovative Solutions and Support Aktie 1113564 / US45769N1054
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.12.2025 01:03:44
Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (ISSC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $7.11 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $3.18 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 44.7% to $22.25 million from $15.38 million last year.
Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $7.11 Mln. vs. $3.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $22.25 Mln vs. $15.38 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Innovative Solutions and Support IncShs
|
17.12.25
|Ausblick: Innovative Solutions and Support vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Innovative Solutions and Support präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)