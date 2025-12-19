Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.12.2025 01:03:44

Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

Innovative Solutions and Support
14.38 USD 30.61%
(RTTNews) - Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (ISSC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.11 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $3.18 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.7% to $22.25 million from $15.38 million last year.

Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.11 Mln. vs. $3.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $22.25 Mln vs. $15.38 Mln last year.