Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’280 -0.3%  SPI 17’015 -0.2%  Dow 47’632 -0.2%  DAX 24’080 -0.2%  Euro 0.9287 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’679 -0.5%  Gold 3’972 0.7%  Bitcoin 87’998 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8004 0.1%  Öl 64.6 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Palantir-Aktie: Rekordlauf geht weiter - Internationale Geschäfte sorgen für Schub
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie-Analyse: UBS AG bewertet mit Neutral
Scout24-Aktie: UBS AG vergibt Bewertung
Eli Lilly-Aktie springt an: Jahresausblick nach überraschend gutem Quartal erneut angehoben
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Indivior Aktie 121550831 / GB00BN4HT335

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.10.2025 12:38:52

Indivior Plc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Indivior
24.00 EUR 11.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Indivior plc. (INDV.L) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Indivior plc. reported adjusted earnings of $93 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $314 million from $307 million last year.

Indivior plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $314 Mln vs. $307 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,180 - $1.220 Mln