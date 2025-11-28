Indian Shares Slightly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Friday despite weak cues from other Asian markets.

U.S. markets were closed on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading will reopen with shortened hours today, closing at 1 p.m. ET for Black Friday 2025.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 142 points, or 0.2 percent, at 85,864 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,246.

Bharti Airtel was little changed, and Vodafone Idea shares were down about 1 percent.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have opposed Trai's proposal for turnover-linked penalties of up to 1 percent for incorrect financial reports.

Adani Enterprises gained 1 percent. Adani Group has acquired a 72.8 percent stake in Flight Simulation Solutions for Rs 820 crore.

Bandhan Bank added 1 percent after it announced plans to sell NPAs and written-off portfolios worth Rs. 7000 crore through a bidding process to improve asset quality.

Voltamp Transformers surged 4.5 percent on securing an order worth Rs. 85 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation.

Refex Industries soared 12 percent on bagging or order worth around Rs 100 crore from a large domestic conglomerate.

Lemon Tree Hotels rallied 3.4 percent after it announced a license agreement for Lemon Tree Hotel, Surat Airport, and a franchise agreement for Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.